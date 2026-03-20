After two seasons of divorce conversations on The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, Jessi Draper and Jordan Ngatikaura have called it quits. On March 19, Ngatikaura filed for divorce from Draper. The couple had been married for over five years.

“This has not been an easy decision and it comes with a heavy heart. I’m grateful for the shared memories and the lessons,” Ngatikaura told TMZ. “While our paths are now moving in different directions, my priority remains my children and ensuring they feel loved, supported, and protected through this transition."

"I am committed to handling this next chapter with kindness and respect. I kindly ask for privacy and understanding as we navigate this as a family,” Ngatikaura added.

SLOMW has recently put the focus on Draper and Ngatikaura’s marital struggles, after Draper’s affair with Marciano Brunette came to light in Season 3. At the time, Draper also accused Ngatikaura of “emotional abuse.” The couple decided on a 90-day trial separation. But by the end of the season, they were back together — only for Season 4 to explore more cracks in their dynamic (and Draper’s realization that their prenup could be deemed invalid).

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“You don’t just heal in a month. It’s going to be a process,” Draper told Elite Daily in an exclusive interview conducted on March 2.

Draper also gave an update on her relationship with Ngatikaura before the divorce filing. “We’re in the same place. We’re seeing if we can make this work or if it needs to end. We’re both doing individual and couples therapy and learning a lot about ourselves,” she said at the time. “Hopefully, it’ll continue, and then we’ll know the right answer. But right now, we’re just committed to raising our kids and trying to make this work.”

She added, “The biggest thing was making sure that I gave it my all before making a decision. That doesn’t happen overnight.”

As of publication, Draper has not publicly addressed Ngatikaura’s divorce filing.