The intertwined romances among the Secret Lives of Mormon Wives cast got a whole lot messier in Season 3, which ended with Taylor Frankie Paul and Chase McWhorter talking about chemistry and kissing on an unexpected date. The flirty connection came as a surprise to viewers — and also to Chase’s ex-wife (and Taylor’s close friend) Miranda Hope. At the Dec. 4 reunion special, Miranda confronted the pair, detailing why the romantic moment confused her.

In the final moment of Season 3, Taylor met up with Chase at a coffeeshop seemingly just to smooth over all the drama between MomTok and his podcast. However, the chat quickly turned flirtatious, as they reminisced on their history “soft swinging” together. When Taylor mentioned the chemistry between them, Chase asked, “Should we kiss for old times sake?”

This moment was apparently not communicated to Chase’s ex-wife Miranda. “From what I heard it was a coffee meet-up to put water under the bridge,” she said at the reunion. “It just felt like there were a few details left out and that's where my confusion came from.”

Hulu

While Taylor looked uncomfortable by Miranda’s confrontation, Chase seemed unfazed. “I don't know why it's such a big deal. I'm not married to Miranda anymore,” he said.

Finally, Taylor was asked if she believes there could be a romantic future for herself and Chase, but she played it coy with her answer: "We'll see, I don’t know."

Taylor may be keeping the intrigue wit Chase alive, but judging from what we know about her current life, it doesn’t seem likely that she’s holding a flame for him. The Mormon Wives star is in the process of filming her own season of The Bachelorette, and seems to be getting very close to one frontrunner. Later in the reunion, Taylor’s ex Dakota Mortensen even mentioned she has a new boyfriend — although Taylor protested she’s single.

Whatever the case, it does sounds like tricky storyline between Taylor and Chase is going to be part of the upcoming Secret Lives of Mormon Wives Season 4.