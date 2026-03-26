Harry Jowsey Shuts Down Jessi Draper Rumors By Posting Their DMs

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives may have accidentally found a new cast member. Not only did Harry Jowsey appear on the show’s fourth season, but he’s also found himself at the center of the latest cast drama. Jessi Draper recently revealed her ex-husband Jordan Ngatikaura had privately accused her of cheating on him with Jowsey. So, in true reality star fashion, Jowsey dropped the receipts.

The whole thing started when Draper appeared on Call Her Daddy on March 25, where she explained everything that led up to her divorce from Ngatikaura. A particularly interesting story involved Ngatikaura creating a narrative that Draper cheated on him with Jowsey, based solely on a couple voice memos that Draper and Jowsey exchanged on their shared birthday.

“Last May, this is when me and Jordan are separated, I responded to Harry’s story like, ‘Oh my gosh, birthday twins!’” Draper said. “He voice memos me, and you know how he talks, he’s like ‘You naughty kitten’ or whatever. He was like, ‘How’s your birthday, naughty possum?’ And I was like, ‘Good, how’s yours?’ And he was like, ‘Great, I’m going on a hike.’ That’s it.”

However, Ngatikaura was able to find these DMs and used them against his then-wife. “I get a call at 4 a.m. from Jordan. He’s like, ‘Do you have to tell me something? I was like ‘What do you mean?’” Draper continued. “He hacked my Instagram while we’re separated, created a fake phone number to then send himself the audios, and then had the phone number say, ‘Dude, I think you should know about this. Your wife’s cheating on you.’ So he accused me of cheating on him with Harry Jowsey, said it was someone else, and then I found out it was him. And that’s all it was; the audios are so innocent.”

Steve Eichner/Variety/Getty Images

Jowsey first reacted to the story in an Instagram post, where he wrote, “Guys what is going on?” alongside Draper’s interview. Then, he took it a step further by sharing the voice memos in question on his TikTok.

As Draper claimed, the brief back-and-forth is totally innocent. “Whoa, b-day twins! What are you doing, freaky girl?” Jowsey said in the first message. Draper replied: “I’m dying. That’s so funny, but I think you’re a lot younger than me, so I’m jealous. I’m just at the spa today. Life has been so freaking crazy and busy with the show, so I’m just relaxing. What about you?”

Jowsey then said: “Oh, nice. That sounds like such a good day. I’m going to just do a little hike, massage, the usual, nothing crazy. Just taking it easy, you know? Trying not to be a naught boy anymore.

The convo concluded with Draper saying: “Oh, nice. That sounds like a lot of fun. Hopefully you get to relax. I hope you have a good birthday and get to do something fun tonight.”