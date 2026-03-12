He may be a reality TV veteran at this point, but even Harry Jowsey couldn’t fully prepare himself for the magnitude of drama in The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives. Jowsey made an unexpected appearance halfway through Season 4 of the Hulu series, but instead of helping future Bachelorette Taylor Frankie Paul with her flirting as intended, he found himself recoiling from a heated argument among the cast. Jowsey tells Elite Daily the whole encounter was “so overwhelming,” and details the key reason why Mormon Wives is so different from every other reality show.

During what was supposed to be a casual group hang in Los Angeles, Jowsey unwittingly walked right into the middle of a shouting match between Paul and her ex-boyfriend Dakota Mortensen. As the exes exchanged barbs over Mortensen hooking up with a woman on Vanderpump Villa, Jowsey looked visibly distressed. He then quickly excused himself from the party once he found a pause in the argument.

The animosity surprised Jowsey, mostly because there was no alcohol involved. “I'm used to drama on reality TV, but they're all sober, there were babies. It was like, the wind would change and they would all just be arguing,” Jowsey says. “It was the most incredible experience I ever had, because I was like, ‘Oh wow, they're all perfect for reality TV.’”

Hulu

While Jowsey has done a ton of reality TV, most notably dating shows like Too Hot to Handle and Perfect Match, his experience on Mormon Wives felt surprisingly new to him. “No one's waking up hungover. It was just everyday, normal,” Jowsey says. “Whereas the other shows, it's like everyone kind of has to get drunk to be interesting. These girls are just always interesting; there's always something going on. And they'll always say their feelings.”

While he doesn’t think he can handle actually being on Mormon Wives — “That amount of drama, I would have so many gray hairs. It's so stressful!” — he is interested in staying in touch with the women.

“They're so lovely, and I want to do more with them,” Jowsey says. “I love those girls so much.”