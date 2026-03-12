March is primetime viewing for Taylor Frankie Paul fans. The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star returns for Season 4 on Thursday, March 12, right before looking for love on The Bachelorette starting March 22. For any watch parties you might be planning for these two series, Cinnabon has the perfect snack pack, along with limited-time Swirled Soda beverages.

These new sips are inspired by MomTok’s love for customizable dirty sodas, and are available at participating Cinnabon locations March 12 through April 23. The two flavors available are:

A Saints & Cinnas soda with a vanilla swirl and dash of Cinnabon’s Makara cinnamon on top.

A Raspberry Revelations soda with raspberry syrup and a vanilla swirl.

In addition to being inspired by SLOMW, each drink comes with a themed cup sleeve for Season 4. If you’re hungry and want to treat yourself, you can also pick up a CinnaPack in limited-time Bachelorette packaging with Paul on the front. It may not be a rose, but the way to a foodie’s heart is definitely with some warm cinnamon rolls.

As a foodie myself and soda lover, I couldn’t wait to try the new swirled drinks from Cinnabon on launch day. Below, you’ll find my honest review of each sip, and which one I’d say “I do” to.

The Raspberry Revelations Swirled Soda (~$4)

Cinnabon

OMG, this is a must-try for Shirley Temple fans. While it’s raspberry instead of cherry and has some vanilla flavors thrown in, the Raspberry Revelations Swirled Soda tastes just like a Shirley Temple when ordered with a Sprite base. It may not be super unique like some of the creations that the SLOMW cast enjoys on the show, but this is delicious and super nostalgic.

Rating: 4.5/5

The Saints & Cinnas Swirled Soda (~$4)

Cinnabon

If I had to pick a drink to give my rose to, it would be the Saints & Cinnas Swirled Soda. This tastes just like a cinnamon roll, and really surprised me. It has all the flavors of a Cinnabon treat, but delivered in a crispy drink that I couldn’t put down. I got mine with a Diet Coke base so it wasn’t too sweet, either. The one downside is that it’s only available for a limited time, so you’ll want to get it ASAP.

Rating: 5/5