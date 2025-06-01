If you thought Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco were the perfect pair, just wait till you’ve tried her all-new Oreo. Inspired by Gomez’s favorite childhood drink, horchata, the Only Murders in the Building star has created a limited-edition chocolate and cinnamon cookie.

The Selena Gomez Oreo officially launches in stores on June 9, but presale begins June 2 online at OREO.com/UnwrapTheCollab . According to Oreo, the I Said I Love You First singer created her original horchata-inspired flavor with her fans, Selenators, in mind. In a press release, she shared, “I grew up loving [Oreo], so being able to be a part of the process was a full-circle moment. I wanted to find a way for it to feel comforting and have a bit of nostalgia from my childhood. The cinnamon flavor gives it this horchata feel, and I'm excited for my fans to try it.”

If you want to grab your own box, though, you’ll need to act fast. The Selena Gomez Oreo is only available for a limited time, while supplies last. I was able to snag a pack before its release in June, and below is my honest review of Gomez’s cinnamon and chocolate cookies.

These Oreos Have Exclusive Easter Eggs For Selenators

Oreo

The Selena Gomez Oreo goes beyond the traditional chocolate and vanilla creme cookies you’re familiar with. Sandwiched between chocolate and cinnamon-flavored wafers are two layers of creme: one is chocolate-cinnamon and the other is a sweetened condensed-milk flavor.

These limited-edition treats also come with one of six designs that Gomez created for her fans. They include some Easter eggs, like a “Selenators” cookie and a heart on fire inspired by her 2021 track “De Una Vez.”

Along with the six images, there’s also a special cookie found in every three packs with Gomez’s signature embossed on top. Getting her signature is like finding a golden ticket in a Willy Wonka chocolate bar. While I didn’t end up with one of the exclusive “Selena” Oreos, I wasn’t too bothered since I would have been tempted to save it and not eat it. These horchata-flavored cookies are too good not to devour right away.

Rachel Chapman

Speaking of the flavor, as much as I love the OG cookies and cream, the cinnamon in Gomez’s Oreos is a 10 out of 10. It truly tastes like you’re eating a sweet and spicy horchata, and I’m glad she opted for chocolate and cinnamon versus her favorite pickle treat. Of course, I also tried “milk's favorite cookie” with a glass, which is the way to go. The milk made the experience extra delicious and creamy like Gomez’s fave sip.

Since these cookies are so good, I’m a little sad that the Selena Gomez Oreo is a limited-time flavor. The Selena Gomez Oreo will be available at retailers in the U.S., Canada, and Brazil on June 9, and on June 17 for fans in Australia and New Zealand. Along with this release, Gomez will also drop an exclusive remix for Selenators to enjoy as they snack on their Oreos. Basically, she’s giving fans a treat for their ears as well as their stomachs.