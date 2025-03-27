Selena Gomez is an actor, singer, and certified pickle lover. The Only Murders in the Building star has shown her love for pickles long before Dua Lipa was adding them to her internet-famous Diet Coke.

In 2010, Gomez made her favorite snack, spicy popcorn with pickle juice — which her family refers to as “Texas popcorn” — on Late Night with Jimmy Fallon. The late-night host seemed to be a fan of the savory treat, saying it was his “new favorite popcorn”... but that doesn’t mean he would forever appreciate the Disney Channel alum’s chosen delights.

Selena’s Beloved Pickle Snow Cone Recipe Is Interesting

While promoting her album I Said I Love You First with collaborator and fiancé Benny Blanco on The Tonight Show on March 20, Gomez brought Fallon her go-to snow cone order from Tastee Ice in her hometown of Grand Prairie, Texas. The treat consists of pickle juice with chopped pickles on top of shaved ice. The music producer shared that he likes pickles, but Gomez is on “another level” and no one else has ever ordered this snow cone from the menu except her.

Pickles are having a moment; you could even say they’re kind of a big *dill*. So I was eager to try Selena Gomez’s pickle slushie. Below, you’ll find my honest review.

Selena May Have Said “I Love You” First, But I’m Also A Fan

Unlike Gomez and Blanco’s viral “First Date Shrimp” from Thai restaurant Jitlada in Los Angeles — which I failed to order before it sold out — the pickle ice dessert was super easy to make at home. All I needed to do was blend some ice, put it in a glass, and pour pickle juice over it. Instead of chopping up my pickles, I added slices on top for garnish, and voilà, a Selena Gomez pickle snow cone.

Rachel Chapman

I was a bit hesitant at first, but I shouldn’t have been. I love pickles and this is basically just super chilled pickle juice. While the flavors are nothing but pickles and ice, I found the snow cone aspect to make this extra refreshing. I could totally devour this on a warm summer day and be super happy. However, I do kind of wish there was more to it.

Without going overboard, you could definitely mix in some additional syrups for a truly unique snow cone flavor. For example, I want to try this next with strawberries, like Disneyland’s Sparkling Strawberry-Pickle Lemonade. You could even do a mix of pickle juice with a Coke slushie for something like Dua Lipa’s Diet Coke drink.

TL;DR

Pickles with shaved ice really is that girl, and pairs well with another listen to I Said I Love You First. Just sayin’.