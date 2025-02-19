Benny Blanco’s Shower Confession Surprised Selena Gomez

Benny Blanco got very honest about his person hygiene habits during a video with Selena Gomez for Interview Magazine, posted on Feb. 17. The newly-engaged couple were featured in the outlet’s March cover story, discussing their relationship dynamic. In the Q&A video, they got into some specific questions, like “Who takes the longest showers?” and “Who cries the most?” Here’s what they said — plus, Blanco’s shower confession that even surprised Gomez.

“OK, I might not get to shower every day, but when I do, when I feel like I deserve it, I’m in there for so long contemplating life,” Blanco said, explaining that he takes the longer showers of the two of them. “I sit down in every shower I go into,” he added.

“Have you ever cried in the shower? It’s incredible,” Blanco continued, before directing the question to Gomez. “Do you cry in the shower?” He added, “Sometimes you just have to have a good cry. I always get death realizations when I’m in the shower.”

Gomez interrupted, seeming shocked. “Woah,” she said. Blanco explained, “Like I realize I’m gonna die, but it’s in the shower, and then I cry about it a little bit, and then it goes away, and then I feel great because… the warm water. OK, next question.”

Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

The couple also answered the question about who cries more — and despite Blanco’s tearful “death realizations” in the shower, Gomez is apparently more prone to crying. “She cries always, like if she sees any video early in the morning that’s like a dog, a child… a grandparent, some hybrid of all three that we’ve never even seen before, she cries,” Blanco explained in the video.

Blanco and Gomez have been publicly dating since December 2023. Gomez made the first move. “She asked me out,” Blanco shared during a Nov. 20 video livestream with Kai Cenat. “It was crazy. We were just talking and then she was like, ‘Do you want to get dinner?’”

One month following the livestream, he and Gomez were officially engaged with Taylor Swift vying for the position of flower girl.