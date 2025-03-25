Selena Fans Think This New Song Is Written From Hailey Bieber's POV

The intention of most of the songs on Selena Gomez’s new album I Said I Love You First are pretty clear. Largely, the collaborative album is dedicated to Gomez’s romance with fiancé Benny Blanco. And the songs that are a bit more pointed have a clear mark in her most well-known ex. But one of the juiciest selections threw fans for a loop once it was released. However, Gomez offered some much-needed insight on “Don’t Take It Personally,” and now it sounds like the song puts an interesting spin on a famously fraught relationship.

A day before the album dropped, a couple of lines from the “Don’t Take It Personally” lyrics leaked: “I know the two of you used to talk like every day / You probably got a dart board of my face right in the middle.” Of course, stan accounts immediately assumed the the couplet was directed at her ex Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey Bieber. Although Gomez and Hailey have repeatedly denied there’s any tension between them, many followers continue to believe there is a long-held beef between Justin’s two most prominent loves.

However, when the full song came out, it became clear the lyrics are actually directed at the ex-girlfriend of a lover:

Please don't take it personally / Some things are just meant to be / Don't waste all your energy / We both know that he loves me

With lyrics like, “He sleeps in my bed, I met his parents, it’s official,” and, “I remembered he doesn’t want ya / No, he doesn’t want ya,” it sounded much more like Gomez was singing this song to one of Blanco’s exes, telling her to move on from the failed relationship since she and Blanco are happily together now.

Richard Harbaugh/AMPAS/Shutterstock

But no — the lyrics got flipped one final time. In her companion release with track-by-track commentary, I Said I Love You First — Explained, Gomez revealed that the song is from the point of view of someone who said all these things to Gomez. So in reality, although Gomez is singing these lyrics, they’re actually from the perspective of an ex’s new girlfriend, who’s telling Gomez to move on.

“It was actually told to me,” Gomez explained of the song’s story. “This is actually the experience of someone, maybe in my past, that had gone through whatever they needed to go through to get through life. This is odd to say, but yes, I’m the person that it happened to.”

Jim Ruymen/UPI/Shutterstock

With that new understanding of “Don’t Take It Personally,” it sounds like it’s a actually a message from Hailey Bieber’s point of view to Gomez. So after all those twists and turns in trying to unpack those lyrics, we’re sort of back to the beginning, except with an unexpected twist in whose point of view is really being presented in the track.