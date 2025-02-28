Selena Gomez’s upcoming collaborative album with fiancé Benny Blanco already has one fan: Taylor Swift. According to Gomez, she had her longtime best friend listened to some of the new songs off of I Said I Love You First, and Swift “loved” what she heard.

“I played just a couple songs for most of my friends,” Gomez said on Stationhead, per a clip shared to X (formerly called Twitter) on Feb. 27. “For Taylor, I played a few and she loved it. That always is a win for me because she’s honest, so I’m always like, ‘OK, good.’”

The album is set to come out on March 21. Already, Gomez has released a few tracks off of the record, including “Scared Of Loving You” and “Call Me When You Break Up,” a duet with Gracie Abrams. Plus, she’s teased more music on Instagram Stories — and her upcoming release “Talk” is in an Apple ad.

Blanco, a music producer, has opened up about working on the album with his fiancée. “You look at both me and Selena, and we've been fortunate enough to have these careers that have lasted so long, and this was just an idea that started in our bedroom and it was like, 'Let's just make something fun,'" Blanco told Zane Lowe in a Feb. 21 interview on Apple Music 1.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

“And then it actually was really good, and I was like, ‘Holy, we have to do this,’” Blanco continued. “And all the friends who made this album with us, it wasn't like, ‘Today we're getting together and we're making a hit song.’ I would be like, ‘Hey, Julia, Justin, you want to come over? We've written for 15 years and so have you with Selena.’ Everything felt right, and it almost felt too good."

Gomez specifically told Lowe about how they chose the first song they released off the album, “Scared of Loving You.” She said, “It just felt like it was a little taste of what we are and how we made this together and how much we loved it and how much we love each other. And it just felt like it was meant to be.”