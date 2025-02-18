Selena Gomez is enlisting some superstar help for her pop music return — and not just from her producer fiancé Benny Blanco. On Feb. 17, Blanco teased a collaboration between Gomez and Gracie Abrams in a TikTok, and one day later, Gomez confirmed it by revealing the song’s scandalous title: “Call Me When You Break Up.” Not only that, Gomez actually played the full song for fans, encouraging them to share it. So although the track isn’t officially out yet, you can already listen to the effervescent love song.

Gomez didn’t just give her fans a sneak peek of “Call Me When You Break Up” during a Feb. 18 fan event in London — she played the whole song. You can hear the full collaboration with Abrams in this social media video.

The song’s lyrics recreate a voicemail Gomez and Abrams are leaving for an ex in a new relationship that they desperately want back. “Call me when you break up / I wanna be the first one on your mind when you wake up,” Gomez coos to her former flame. For her verse, Abrams describes the how she’s failed to cope with her recent split: “Tried every obvious replacement / And goes in strangers’ beds until my faith was in the basement / Won't you call me when you break up?”

Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

“Call Me When You Break Up” will be featured on Gomez’s upcoming collaborative album with Blanco, I Said I Love You First. She released the album’s first song, “Scared of Loving You,” when she announced the record on Feb. 13. The March 21 release will mark Gomez’s return to music after stepping away for a year to focus on acting. It will heavily focus on Gomez’s romance with Blanco, following their December engagement.

Abrams has previously collaborated with Blanco as a feature on his 2021 song “Unlearn.” She’s also dueted with Gomez’s close friend Taylor Swift on the 2024 song “Us,” after having opened for Swift on her Eras Tour.