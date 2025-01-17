Selena Gomez shifted all of her focus into her acting career in 2024, which had some of her fans concerned that she was turning her back on music. She herself made a few comments about stepping away from her pop-star life, so it was a huge surprise when her fiancé Benny Blanco dropped a telling hint that Gomez is plotting her musical comeback. Although the timing could lead to a bit of drama.

On, Jan 17, Blanco posted a TikTok that had the whole Gomez fandom screaming. “Benny please make some new songs for our queen,” one follower asked the producer. Blanco responded with a video of himself walking into Gomez’s room, showing her sitting in front of a recording mic.

The implication is obvious: Gomez is ready to put out some new songs after her year-long musical hiatus. She’s been notably silent since she released her last standalone single “Love On” in February 2024. Around that same time, Gomez sparked rumors that she may be quitting music, saying she’s “tired” of juggling two careers and only has “one more album in her” on the SmartLess podcast.

She later clarified she was just taking a temporary break: “I think it’s natural for people to take breaks, but I think for me, there is a whole other aspect to my life, pride and joy,” Gomez told Rolling Stone in March. “I love film. I love TV. I just feel like I haven’t done a lot of the things that I want to do in that space.”

“It’s not that it’s ‘no, never’ [to music],” she continued. “It’s more that I would like to explore that world a bit more and have the time to actually do that.”

More recently, Gomez has continued to maintain her break from music. In May, she expressed doubts she’d ever go on another tour. In October, she told Variety she had no plans to make any new music. Even just one day before Blanco’s TikTok, she left an annoyed-seeming reply under a video of a fan begging her for music.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

But now, it looks like Gomez has gone from “Single Soon” to singing soon. Unfortunately, the timing may not be super ideal, as fans believe her ex Justin Bieber is also teasing his musical comeback right now. And whenever Gomez and Bieber are brought up in the same conversation, it always seems to lead to drama.