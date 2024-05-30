Mabel from Only Murders in the Building may not be the greatest detective in New York. However, she might be the only person who can solve this decade’s oddest mystery: the status of Selena Gomez’s music career. After three years of sporadic music releases, the singer recently hinted her upcoming album might be her last. She went on to drop her flirty single “Love On,” but it came and went without much noise. Now, she’s once again fueling those music retirement rumors with some new comments about touring.

On May 29, Gomez told TIME that she isn’t certain that she’ll go on tour again. “It is very emotionally draining for me. And then you realize you’re just surrounded by a bunch of people that you’re paying,” she said. While being on the road can be taxing, she clarified that “nothing makes me happier than 90 minutes of being with my fans and just celebrating together.”

Gomez’s last concert was on her Revival Tour in 2016. However, she cancelled the last leg of shows to focus on her mental health, revealing she was struggling with anxiety and depression as a result of her lupus.

Scott Legato/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Elsewhere in the interview, the “Single Soon” singer said she’s been prioritizing her mental health more than ever. Aside from taking the occasional break from social media, she’s been deliberate about who she chooses to keep in her inner circle, even if that takes a while to form.

“It’s a cliché, but girls are mean. It’s a very weird competition, being in the cool girls area —and then I’m just kind of like, there. I don’t know where I’m meant to belong,” she said. “I love having levelheaded people around that couldn’t give two f*cks about what I do.”

She then added her best friends are a small trio: a casting director, a real estate agent, and a producer — which could be a possible nod to her new boyfriend, Benny Blanco. Gomez is still expected to release more new music this year, but it’s starting to sound like they may mark her final efforts as a musician.