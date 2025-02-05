Gracie Abrams and Taylor Swift’s friendship is what Swiftie dreams are made of. Abrams grew up as a big fan of the TTPD singer, and now she has Eras Tour opener on her resume. Plus, she’s written a Grammy-nominated song with Swift. Their friendship isn’t *only* about music though. According to Abrams, Swift also helped her break up with a boyfriend.

During an interview with Cosmopolitan, published Feb. 5, Abrams explained how Swift “backed” her up during a breakup. “Last year when I was breaking up with my then-boyfriend, after talking to Taylor, I felt very backed by my decision. I felt deep support,” Abrams told Cosmo. “Talking to her helped me maintain my stance in the breakup.”

Abrams said that listening to Swift’s music was also beneficial. “And, of course, her songs help me through any breakup,” she added. “They’re all one big love poem.”

Abrams and Swift’s duet, “us,” definitely counts as one of those healing breakup songs, with lyrics like, “And if history's clear, someone always ends up in ruins / And what seemed like fate becomes ‘What the hell was I doin,'” and “You're twenty-nine years old / So how can you be cold when I open my home?”

Gareth Cattermole/TAS24/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Despite their close friendship (they wrote “us” together the same night they put out a fire in Swift’s apartment), Abrams explained that they were very “different” people. “I couldn’t be more different from Taylor. We are different in all the ways that my friends and I are different or that you and I are different,” she said.

“Taylor is an athlete, a brilliant businessperson, and a genius writer. She’s a grounded human being who makes time for everyone in her life. It’s been really cool to be in the orbit of a person like her,” Abrams continued to praise her friend. “There’s also nothing that comes close to what she has done. People will still gaslight her and her capabilities and all this sh*t. But please point me to one man who has come close to defining pop culture in this way. There is nothing! But people are not ready for that conversation.”