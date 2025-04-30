Selena Gomez Got A Rash After Her First Kiss With Benny Blanco

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco’s first kiss *almost* went off without a hitch. During an April 30 episode of the Table Manners podcast, the recently-engaged couple shared the story behind their first date. According to Blanco, Gomez broke out in a rash the first time they kissed.

“Towards the end of the date, we were just sitting in the living room on the couch, and we were playing We’re Not Really Strangers,” Blanco recalled on the podcast. (We’re Not Really Strangers is a card game that’s designed to spark “meaningful connections.”) “And there was a thing where it said, ‘Take a selfie with the person next to you,’ and she got right on my chest and took a selfie.”

He continued, “And then right after, I just looked at her and I said, ‘I gotta kiss this girl.’ I kissed her right away, and her heart started beating so quickly, and she started getting a rash on her face … she was so nervous.”

Podcast co-host Lennie Ware joked, “She wasn’t allergic to you?” Blanco replied, “She was, yeah. I was so disgusting and repulsive.”

“So some kisses are for fun and then when you feel something behind a kiss, it’s completely different,” Gomez explained her nerves. “And I’d been alone for about five years, with the exception of a few sh*tty dates here and there, but never felt that way. And I was a little embarrassed.”

NBC/NBCUniversal/Getty Images

Blanco also revealed the “insane” habit Gomez had when they started to see each other. “Selena’s so insane that when we first started going out on dates, she was so obsessed with being on time,” Blanco explained. “She used to pull up to my house, minimum 20 minutes early, maybe 30 minutes early, and she would wait outside. But she didn’t realize that my cameras could see down the street, and her car would just be parked outside for like 30 minutes, and she would just wait until it was time to come in.”

“I don’t think we’ve ever said that out loud to anyone, but it’s so funny,” Gomez said. “It’s just, I don’t know, I was nervous that I really liked him, and I wanted to get there and, like, maybe call a friend to pump me up or do my makeup again or something.”