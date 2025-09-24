Taco Bell has always been there for you when you’re craving a savory Crunchwrap or Chalupa. Now, when you’re looking for a sweet sip on your next coffee run, the fast-food chain has got your back as well.

After last year’s launch of its very first Live Más Café, a café-style Taco Bell, in Chula Vista, the brand is opening more locations in Southern California. Each Live Más Café features a menu of over 20 handcrafted beverages that go beyond Taco Bell’s beloved Baja Blast. This specialty lineup includes Refrescas, coffee drinks, and some seasonal items like the all-new Caramel Apple Empanada Chiller.

I was able to check out Taco Bell’s most recent Live Más Café in Simi Valley during its grand opening on Monday, Sept. 23. While I was there, the restaurant had a DJ playing bangers, drink samples for guests, and merch that Taco Bell lovers could take home. I also got to taste-test a few of the limited-time bevvies, including the Caramel Apple Empanada-inspired sip.

Below, you’ll find my honest review of five Live Más Café menu items, and which ones I’ll definitely be ordering again.

5. The Caramel Dulce Churro Chiller ($5)

Rachel Chapman

As a fan of churros, I had to order this frozen caramel chiller with churro crumbles on top. The best part was the crunchy cinnamon sugar pieces that gave this drink texture and its churro flavor. (Without the crumbles, this would have been just a one-note shake that’s too sweet and milky to finish.)

Rating: 4.3 out of 5

4. The Mexican Chocolate Churro Chiller ($5)

Rachel Chapman

I was most excited to try one of the Mexican chocolate drinks, hoping it would be rich, dark, and a little spicy. Unfortunately, this Mexican Chocolate Churro Chiller didn’t have any heat or cinnamon flavor at all. There was the churro crunch on top, but I wish the actual drink had more spice within it to really hit home that this was Mexican chocolate-inspired.

Despite all that, this drink is still a great chocolate milkshake. It made me want to come back for the Mexican Mocha Latte Chiller and Mexican Mocha Iced Coffee also on the menu.

Rating: 4.5 out of 5

3. The Wild Strawberry Churro Chiller ($5)

Rachel Chapman

My favorite of the churro chillers was the strawberry one, which comes with strawberry-flavored syrup and the churro crunch on top. The base tasted like a nostalgic Creme Savers hard candy, while the cinnamon sugar crumbles gave it a warm cobbler flavor. It was super delicious, and I enjoyed every bit of it. I just wish the strawberry syrup was tad more natural tasting.

Pro tip: If you sip this after drinking the chocolate version, it tastes like the perfect Neapolitan ice cream.

Rating: 4.6 out of 5

2. The Caramel Apple Empanada Chiller ($5)

Rachel Chapman

This frozen drink has a vanilla ice cream base that’s blended with Taco Bell’s Caramel Apple Empanada, and topped with whipped cream and a caramel drizzle. I wasn’t expecting to taste actual pieces of empanada in my drink, which surprised me at first, but then I really loved it. It was like drinking a birthday cake milkshake with crumbles inside.

If you’re not into textures, though, this isn’t for you, as you might think it tastes like soggy dough in your shake. Personally, I enjoyed having something extra and it gave my drink the full empanada taste, right down to the fried pastry flavor. Ultimately, this reminded me of going to a farm in the fall and getting a fresh-baked apple treat.

Rating: 4.7 out of 5

1. The Dirty MTN DEW Baja Blast Dream Soda ($1-$3)

Rachel Chapman

The Baja Blast Dream Soda was first introduced to Taco Bell’s menu in January, but this was my first time trying the limited-time sip at Live Más Café. It’s inspired by dirty sodas, popularized around Salt Lake City, Utah, in places like Swig and with the cast of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives. What makes it “dirty” is a vanilla creme swirled into the Baja Blast.

If you’re a fan of Taco Bell’s iconic drink, you’ll love this creamier version. The best part of all is that you can get it for just $1 if you arrive during happy hour at Taco Bell, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Rating: 4.8 out of 5