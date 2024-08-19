Retirement came early for Taco Bell fans. On Aug. 17 and 18, hundreds of rewards members checked into the brand’s first-ever retirement community to spend their days eating seemingly endless tacos and burritos while playing pickleball and relaxing under the San Diego sun.

The Cantinas — aka Taco Bell’s early retirement home — was announced in July, with first come, first serve tickets selling out in less than three minutes. (It was basically like securing Taylor Swift Eras Tour tickets.) Those who were able to snag their membership to the Taco Bell Cantinas could either purchase a $50 Day Pass or a $150 Weekend Pass to stay both Saturday and Sunday at the resort.

I was one of the lucky few to call The Cantinas my home for two days, and I took full advantage of all Taco Bell activities alongside hardcore fans who traveled from 20 different states. The entire weekend felt like an adult summer camp with a retirement (and cinnamon) twist. Below, find a recap of my time in Taco Bell paradise.

Checking In To The Taco Bell Cantinas



I made my way down to San Diego from Los Angeles super early on Saturday morning to get checked in by 10 a.m. After dropping my bags off in my assigned room, complete with Taco Bell color scheme sheets, I had a community tour of the grounds.

The Cantinas took over the 200-acre La Valle Coastal Club for the weekend, so we had access to resort amenities like the fitness center, pool, and private pickleball courts. For golf stans, there was also a driving range, putting green, and a nine-hole course you could use in the afternoon.

On top of what was already at the resort, Taco Bell had activities planned for the weekend. That included arts and crafts, a sound bath experience, and Bingo hosted by TikTok’s Retirement House. There was also a dining room that served Taco Bell for breakfast, lunch, and dinner each day, and drink carts with endless Baja Blast, Brisk Iced Tea, and other Pepsi products.

I finally got to try some of the new cantina chicken menu items like the soft taco and bowl, which I normally wouldn’t have touched as a go-to quesadilla girly. They also brought the retired Gordita out for dinner, which I had to grab because it was not only nostalgic, but I totally forgot how good they are. Thankfully, Taco Bell recently brought back the Beef Gordita Supreme for a limited-time, so I can continue to enjoy that at home.

Taco Bell

As much as I love Taco Bell, though, I don’t think I could do more than two days of eating the same menu items. I wanted a little more variety like my fave quesadilla or even a chalupa or Crunchwrap Supreme. The breakfast was nice, because it included some fresh fruit and yogurt to mix things up. I also enjoy Baja Blast every once in a while, but I don’t need an endless supply.

My favorite spot at The Cantinas had to be the Sundries shop, which was filled with ‘90s and Y2K-era vintage finds that were customized with a Cantinas patch. If you were a VIP, you got to pick out one clothing item and an accessory like a fanny pack, bucket hat, or baseball cap. I ended up pulling a retro polo with a matching yellow dad hat, but there were also tennis-core skirts, sweater vests, and tracksuits that caught my eye.

Channeling Zendaya At The Pickleball Courts



On vacay, my goal is always to relax, but at the same time, I don’t want to miss out on the fun. So, I opted to try all the activities I could while at The Cantinas. My first stop was the bracelet-making room. While you had the option to make friendship bracelets, as a Swiftie, I’ve made enough this past year for the Eras Tour. Instead, I made myself a charm bracelet and sunglasses strap.

Taco Bell Taco Bell INFO 1/2 PREV NEXT

I’ve been obsessed with viral places on TikTok like Brooklyn Charm, where you make custom bracelets and necklaces for around $50. Taco Bell allowed me to make the cutest charm bracelet for my bestie and me for free while listening to an awesome ‘70s-themed playlist, so I was in heaven.

Then, I stopped by the pickleball courts for a “Dink & Drink” competition hosted by TikToker Joey Zauzig. I quickly realized I’m no Tashi Duncan (Zendaya) from Challengers, but I loved watching other players get really into the game.

Afterward, we cooled off with some Brisk Iced Tea and new flavors of Taco Bell cinnamon twists. I’m an OG fan through and through, but it was exciting to try strawberry- and Baja Blast-flavored twists.

While I was pickleballing, other guests got to enjoy Baja Blast aerobics and a few rounds of golf. On Sunday, I also tried still life painting, crocheting a taco, driving a cart around the resort, and going for a hot girl walk with influencer Terri Joe.

Winding Down With Bingo & A Sound Bath



After dinner, you had your choice of either a sound bath and spa experience on the lawn or Bingo Bellgrande hosted by the Retirement House. I chose the sound bath, which included an avocado face mask, lemon-scented sugar scrub, and Taco Bell purple ice pack. As we enjoyed the soothing vibrations, everyone took a much-needed nap on yoga mats as the sun was setting. As someone who likes to prioritize napping on my day off, this was a dream come true.

I also stopped by bingo before bed and watched as other guests won prizes like more clothes from the Sundries shop, pickleball paddles, and $500 gift cards to Taco Bell. On Sunday evening, we also had a Baja Blast break mid-bingo to celebrate two guests who got engaged at The Cantinas.

When it was time to go home, I left with tons of Taco Bell-themed swag like sunglasses, fanny packs, a bucket hat, and a retro scarf, as well as newfound friends. The entire weekend was like summer camp where you got to choose your own adventure, and along the way, I met some really great Taco Bell super fans who traveled from places like Salt Lake City, Utah, and Nashville, Tennessee.

One guy even shared during afternoon Brisk tea time that he purposefully bought his house in Florida because it was only a few miles away from five different Taco Bell locations. I found my cantina chicken-loving community, and while I’m still a few years away from actually retiring, I hope my future looks a lot like The Cantinas.