Even when the emergency room is in total chaos, The Pitt is the exact kind of comfort show fans love to wrap themselves up in for a rewatch. Honestly, half the fun of hitting play again is hunting for all those tiny hidden details you missed. But, despite our collective FBI-level skills, there’s one mystery fans can’t seem to figure out: What is Dr. Shen’s Dunkin’ order?

The night shift attending played by Ken Kirby can often be spotted nursing what looks like a classic iced coffee while making his rounds. Even when things went completely sideways during the PittFest shooting in Season 1, Dr. Shen was never without his trusty Dunkin’ cup. Seriously, name a more iconic duo. Since then, fans online have been speculating about his go-to order, but Kirby has kept tight-lipped. At the Season 2 premiere in January, the Canadian actor told HBO, “We’re going to hold onto that one as long as possible.”

As someone who has tried countless Dunkin’ drinks for “research” *and* is a massive Pitt fan, I have made tracking down Dr. Shen’s order my personal white whale. So, even though Kirby is typically against revealing what’s in his cup, I couldn’t resist digging for answers when we crossed paths at Gold House’s 2026 Gold Gala. Here is the coffee-flavored tea he finally spilled:

Dr. Shen’s Go-To Dunkin’ Order Is...

Warrick Page/Max

At first, Kirby playfully tries to guard his secrets. “I got to hide that,” he laughs when I ask what his Dunkin’ order is, outright. “Everyone wants that.” However, he couldn't help but throw the fandom a few juicy bones. “It's iced, it's a coffee beverage," he admits. "And as far as flavoring and how many shots are in there, we're going to have to hold onto that until a later date.”

To make matters even more interesting, what we see on screen might actually be a bit of a trick. “On set, it might be slightly different than what Shen orders in my character notes,” the actor teases.

In fact, one fansite claims that while the script specifies an “iced latte,” what actually appears on screen is “an oat milk-based protein drink.” Until Kirby or The Pitt finally spill the beans on what Dr. Shen is drinking, the mystery remains.

How Many Cups Does It Take To Survive The Night Shift?

Luckily, we do know his magic number. According to Kirby, the busy doctor tackles his grueling shift with exactly two cups a day. “I imagine Shen is doing a large one right at the beginning of his shift, and then maybe ordering one in midway,” he says. “I don't think he's a big fan of the coffee machine at the ER. I don't think he settles for that coffee.”

So, even in the absolute midst of all the hospital chaos, Dr. Shen manages to remain completely cool, collected, and beautifully caffeinated while DoorDashing his next sip. As Kirby puts it, “It's got to be Dunkin’.”