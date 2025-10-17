Dunkin’ is providing the treats this Halloween. On Oct. 15, the cafe added an all-new Candy Bar Signature Latte to its fall menu for the spooky season. The limited-time drink features a new Candy Bar syrup, a mocha drizzle, and candy pieces on top, which look like something straight out of your trick-or-treat haul.

The Candy Bar Signature Latte ($6) — which can be ordered hot or iced — joins Dunkin’s fan-favorite Halloween items like the iconic Spider Donut ($3) and festive Munchkins Bucket ($22). To celebrate the Spider Donut’s return, Dunkin’ also has some limited-time merch, including a Spider Donut Keychain ($8) that you can sport as a Halloween bag charm next to your Labubu.

Dunkin’s Halloween merch is selling out quickly online, so if you’re thinking of getting a blinged out Spider Donut necklace or costume to wear on Oct. 31, you’ll want to shop now at DunkinRunsOnMerch.com. Select items can also be found at participating stores, so this is your sign to go for a coffee run ASAP. It’s a great chance to try one of the new fall menu items like Sabrina Carpenter’s Daydream Refresher or the Candy Bar Signature Latte, for which you can find my full review below:

Dunkin'

Dunkin’s Candy Bar Latte Is A Sweet Treat

With candy in the name and on top of the latte, you *know* this is going to be a sugary drink. My first sip was actually a bit too sweet, but that’s because I needed to stir the syrup into my latte a little bit more. Pro tip: Take all your drink pics right away with the Insta-worthy candy pieces on top before you mix everything together.

Dunkin'

Once I got my drink properly blended, this was a delicious mix of mocha and toffee with espresso. Don’t get me wrong, it was still sweet, but the coffee flavor really helped to balance some of that out. I wouldn’t recommend this for someone who loves straight espresso or a plain latte, but candy lovers assemble. This is like drinking your trick-or-treat bag for breakfast, and I loved every minute. What really won me over were the crunchy candy pieces on top that not only looked picture-perfect, but added some nice texture.

I’m not the only one who’s a fan of the Candy Bar Latte. This menu item has the seal of approval from some TikTokers as well. However, the drink can be hit or miss with some commenters saying it was “too sweet” or inconsistent depending on the barista. The candy pieces may include nuts, so you also have to watch out if you’re allergic.

TL;DR

Overall, I had a great experience and would give this drink a 4.7 out of 5. Just like everyone has a different favorite candy, though, this may not be the drink for you.