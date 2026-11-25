It’s practically a fact at this point: All the cool girls are doing Pilates. And it turns out, the coolest of the cool happen to share the same instructor. Rebekah Santiago — a second-generation Romana Pilates apprentice and athletic trainer — counts Taylor Swift, Sabrina Carpenter, and Karlie Kloss among her clients. Now, I’m on that list, too.

I wouldn’t consider myself a full-blown Pilates princess, though I’ve taken a few classes here and there. Still, I’ve seen Swift’s arms — the woman is jacked — so the chance to experience a session with Santiago firsthand (courtesy of a Perfect Bar community workout) was impossible to pass up.

Bright and early on a Friday morning, I set out for Fuze House in Chelsea, New York, to join Santiago for a pre-work sweat sesh — and sweat I did. Fuze House is a hot Pilates studio that uses infrared heat to bring the room up to a sweltering 98 degrees. I had never tried a heated session before, and I was excited (if also a teeny, tiny bit nervous I might pass out). But hey, no risk, no reward.

Megan LaCreta

Heated Pilates Is No Joke

When I arrived at Fuze House, the lobby was already pretty toasty. Scary! But as the previous class let out, the attendees looked flushed, but refreshed. NBD, I thought, I can do this.

The Perfect Bar team already had the studio set up, with mats, weights, and a yoga block, as well as water, grip socks, and a towel. Almost as soon as I got to my mat, I started to sweat, and felt immediately grateful for the towel in particular.

Santiago’s class was a mix of classic mat Pilates moves, starting with ab-focused exercises before moving on to legs and arms. She expertly cued each new movement, spelling out where to put your weight on each exercise, and how turned out or in your leg should be to engage the right muscles (something my ex-dancer self always appreciates).

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The heat added an extra layer of challenge to every rep. I could watch the sweat dripping onto my mat during every plank, and even struggled to grip the weights at times. But Santiago’s playlist of Olivia Rodrigo, Sabrina Carpenter, and Pure Heroine-era Lorde (every workout class should include at least one listen of “Tennis Court,” IMO) powered me through. By the end of the 40-minute class, I felt incredibly accomplished — and completely drenched.

Refueling Post-Workout

Even though my bangs looked like I had just taken a shower by the end of the class, I felt pretty good. (I noticed that Santiago’s fringe looked practically perfect, and was genuinely impressed.) After cooling down with a cold cloth, I lingered in the lobby for a quick post-workout bite before heading on my way.

The spread included chia seed pudding and yogurt parfaits topped with Perfect Bar crumble, alongside the brand’s new Protein+ Prebiotics bars. I grabbed a Peanut Butter Chocolate Crunch bar for the road — because if it’s good enough to fuel Ilona Maher, it’s definitely good enough for my post-Pilates walk to the subway — and tucked a few extra boxes into my bag for later.

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TL;DR

I’m not sure if more heated classes will make my regular workout rotation, but I walked out feeling great. Whenever the next one comes around, I’m definitely DMing Santiago to ask what she does to her bangs — because seriously, how did they survive 98 degrees?