Dancing With the Stars pro Witney Carson was about four months pregnant with her third child when Season 35 premiered in mid-September. The two-time mirrorball champion was partnered with Jimmy Kimmel Live! comedian Guillermo Rodriguez and made it through five weeks before being eliminated. Despite their early exit, Carson says she was amazed by Rodriguez’s progress.

“We had no idea what this season had in store for us, especially with me being pregnant,” Carson tells Elite Daily. “Guillermo surprised me each and every week with how fun and easy he made my life. We really leaned into all of the comedic bits, and we pushed the boundaries.”

Despite being eliminated during Super Bowl Night, when the couple danced salsa to Bad Bunny’s “Tití Me Preguntó,” the 33-year-old says this was one of the most special seasons for her. Rodriguez helped her let loose, encouraging her not to make dancing all about pleasing the judges —something she admits she can get really wrapped up in. The Emmy-nominated choreographer says it was a really refreshing outlook on the season.

“I loved how Guillermo wore his heart on his sleeve,” Carson says. “I think it's really rare to have that in this industry of someone who's just fully themselves all the time. He taught me to just have fun with whatever you're doing in life and take it on not so seriously.”

While Carson doesn’t know yet whether she’ll return for Season 36 — she says she won’t find out until a few weeks before rehearsals start — she’s focused on the here and now. Below, the dancing all-star shares her post-workout cooldown routine, the wellness products she can’t live without, and what she looks forward to most after a good performance.

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Elite Daily: Do you have any predictions on who’s going to win this year’s Mirrorball?

Witney Carson: A lot of the couples have impressed me the last few weeks. I feel like everyone’s stepped it up; the competition’s getting so tight. I’ve been really impressed with Connor Woods’ progression. I feel like he’s dedicating everything he has to this, and he really wants to get better, and you can tell he is getting better. For me, Connor is the most improved. My prediction to win is Ezra [French] right now, but it could definitely change as we get closer to the finale. It’ll be very tight this year for sure.

ED: Can you walk me through your post-dance cool-down routine?

WC: As an athlete and as a dancer, it’s really important to take care of yourself, and cooling down is a big part of that — as is warming up. They go hand in hand for a dancer, especially because we throw our limbs in places people shouldn’t, so we have to be specific about what stretches we do and how we take care of ourselves. My biggest thing for a cooldown is a foam roller, and on tour we did a lot of ice baths to bring inflammation down, plus sauna sessions. Just making sure your body gets back to that recovery state so you’re not pushing your muscles too hard. You’re stretching, but not too much. I have a nice cool-down on my Finesse app [a women’s fitness app founded by Carson in 2025], which I built around what I've learned over years of competitive dancing.

ED: Is your cool-down routine different post-show versus post-rehearsal?

WC: Yes. After the show, there's not a lot of time for a cooldown, but it's really important, so for me, that usually looks like a shorter version of my warmup — making sure my neck and back are feeling OK, and then ice after the show, because that’s usually when I’m most inflamed, and I don’t have a lot of time to recover.

Amber Glenn actually gave them to me because she was worried about my feet while I was pregnant.

ED: Did you have to add anything to your cooldown routines to aid recovery while pregnant?

WC: I’ve had to be really efficient and consistent with warmups and cooldowns, and rest more than normal, because it's a lot on your feet when you’re pregnant. I was really worried about getting plantar fasciitis again this season, so I made sure I had really supportive shoes as well. Typically, I’ll wear my dance practice shoes, which really have no support; they just have a small heel, but I ixnayed those and wore tennis shoes — I kind of bounce between HOKAs and APLs — basically the whole time until a few days before the performance, then I would switch to my dancing heels.

ED: What’s on your cool-down playlist?

WC: Noah Kahan is on the cooldown playlist. You probably wouldn't expect it, but Evanescence is on there. Teddy Swims is on there. I love all kinds of different music. I switch up my cool-down playlist a lot because it depends on my mood.

ED: What's the first thing you're craving after a workout?

WC: A very cold protein shake. I love getting quick protein in as soon as I'm done with my workout so my muscles feel rejuvenated and recovery can start.

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ED: As a dancer, how do you take care of your feet after intensive rehearsals or performances?

WC: Honestly, elevation. Whenever I come home from the show, I'll elevate them. I’ve also switched from heels to tennis shoes for rehearsals because I’ve had plantar fasciitis a few times. Icing my feet also helps. There are these tennis shoes called Hyperboot by Nike x Hyperice, and it’s like a pressure chamber for your feet, and it’s incredible. Amber Glenn actually gave them to me because she was worried about my feet while I was pregnant. It was really sweet, and they’ve helped me so much.

ED: How do you celebrate after a great performance?

WC: Usually with a really good meal. I am such a big foodie, and during this season, my mom came to visit for three weeks, and she would make us dinner every single night, like dinners from my childhood. When I say I was in heaven, I was like, “This is my celebration.” If I can just cuddle up, watch a movie, and have my mom make me dinner, I couldn’t ask for anything more.

It's live television; it's dance; it's not something that usually goes perfectly.

ED: How do you handle a performance that doesn't go as planned?

WC: That one's hard. I'm such a competitor that I want everything to be perfect, and I think a lot of us are like that, but it's live television; it's dance; it's not something that usually goes perfectly. It's very rare if it does go perfectly. Over time, I've learned you just have to roll with the punches. My husband is the best sounding board for me when it comes to staying grounded and focusing on what matters. Having people in your life that support you, know you, and know what's really important helps you stay centered.

ED: Outside of your foam roller, are there any wellness products that you swear by to aid dance recovery?

WC: We had the Therabody JetBoots at the studio. You put your whole leg inside, and it compresses, and I used those a lot, and they really helped me. I used the Theragun a lot too; it gets into the muscle a little bit better, especially if you have knots or something that's hitting a nerve. I also saw a prenatal chiropractor while I was doing the show. I took a little bit more of an extensive approach to recovery because of my job. And I actually love electrolytes too — I use Gatorade and Instant Hydration. I always make sure I stay hydrated because that's the only thing I feel gets inflammation out of my body.

ED: What are your go-to skincare products that you use after dance?

WC: After I shower, my skincare routine is very simple, and I love it that way because it works and I don't have to spend 50 hours in the bathroom. I can just get into bed, feel refreshed, and be ready to sleep. I use all Active Earth products [Carson founded the brand], so I use my vitamin C serum, then the organic face serum to moisturize. And then I'll usually do red light therapy, and if I'm feeling really up to it, I'll do a collagen face mask, but that's on a full self-care night.

ED: What are you manifesting for the rest of the year?

WC: For the rest of the year, I'm manifesting slowing down and being present. 2026 was chaotic for me, even though it was an amazing year that I'm so grateful for. We said yes to a lot. And so I think this upcoming year, my goal is really just to settle into motherhood with three kids and really take advantage of being at home with them and slowing down and being present instead of looking towards the future like I always do.

This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.