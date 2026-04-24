They say it’s not a Sabrina Carpenter music video until a man kicks the bucket, and “House Tour” is no exception. In the short film for the Man’s Best Friend single, which co-stars Margaret Qualley and Madelyn Cline, a trio of besties rob a mansion in Los Angeles, driving a van disguised as a cleaning crew. On their escape, they run over a pedestrian (a man, obv) and shrug it off, taking their bounty with them. Safe to say the original Bling Ring is shaking.

Since its release on April 6, just before Carpenter’s headlining set at Coachella, the video has become the ultimate festival-dressing lookbook for fans. Carpenter, Qualley, and Cline wear very different but equally whimsical ‘fits, mixing lingerie pieces and hot pants with sparkly heels, floral prints, and even a bit of menswear. No matter your style, there’s something here for everyone.

The actual clothes are a mix of archival items from brands like Betsey Johnson and classic basics from Victoria’s Secret. For the most part, they’re not cheap, but luckily, the looks are fairly easy to re-create using more accessible options. If you’re headed to a festival this summer and in need of some inspo, look no further than this guide to copying the “House Tour” outfits on a budget.

Sabrina’s Girly Pin-Up Look

Instagram/@SabrinaCarpenter

The most recognizable look from the video is Carpenter’s pink jacket and leopard-print hot pants combo, which she pairs with red heels, a polka-dot headband, and a blue peekaboo bra. I knew it would be the most challenging to re-create because of how unexpectedly the pieces pair all together. Mixing prints? Check. Clashing colors? Double check. And yet she always makes everything look chic.

I started with a bralette and micro shorts from Urban Outfitters, and managed to find a bright pink short-sleeved cardigan from Zara that looked pretty similar to Carpenter’s jacket. For the red accents, I brought in a mini bag from Madewell and heeled sandals from Princess Polly — though I’d recommend a red sneaker if you plan to be standing and dancing all day at a festival. I still needed some polka dots, so instead of a headband, I tied a scarf to my bag to incorporate that print.

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Margaret’s Classic Slip Dress

Instagram/@isimostar

Qualley went for a ‘90s-coded lingerie look for the video, wearing an archival Betsey Johnson slip dress with pink lace accents, and a skinny scarf tied around her neck. I had the perfect dress in my closet for this — the Zalia slip dress from Lounge, which came out as part of the brand’s Wuthering Heights collection.

I paired this with a pink sparkly skinny scarf from Amazon, chunky black Mary Janes from Princess Polly, and a studded black bag. The only thing I missed was a black push-up bra — a cute and cheeky addition to Qualley’s outfit that I’d totally add in next time, along with pearl jewelry for an antique touch. This look would be perfect for a festival where you’re seeing all your favorite pop girls perform. (Or an Olivia Rodrigo tour. I’m manifesting!)

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Madelyn’s Casual Chic Florals

Instagram/@MadelynCline

The most festival-ready outfit of the bunch is probably Cline’s free-spirited look. She wore a sheer embroidered shawl with fringe and florals, paired with a blue two-piece bra and hot pants set.

I found the perfect dupe for Madelyn’s shawl from Free People, and to switch up the lingerie underneath (and make it a bit more wearable for a long day outdoors), I opted for a dark blue tube top from Garage and denim shorts in a similar color. I accessorized with a light blue bag from Madewell — which is currently sold out but still shoppable in other colors — and Bratz doll-coded jelly platform heels. Skip these if you’re more of a flat shoes person, but I found them comfortable enough to walk and jump around in.

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Sabrina’s Menswear Power Suit

Instagram/@sabrinaCarpenter

As a bonus, I had to re-create my personal favorite look from the video: Sabrina’s oversized menswear suit. Rather than opting for a matching jacket and pants set, which isn’t exactly practical for a summer festival, I went with an oversized blazer paired with a blue bikini top (to match her peekaboo bra look), plus denim shorts and brown strappy heels. Once again, I’d swap for brown sneakers if I needed something better for traipsing around in the dirt.

I added some blue light glasses from Princess Polly for a professorial touch, and completed the look with the same Madewell bag, a tie from J. Crew, and a brown newsboy cap from Urban Outfitters.

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Overall, this is the perfect styling project for creative fashion girls, and the looks are super customizable — they’re meant to be a little kooky and thrown together. Festival season is the ideal time to have a little extra fun with your wardrobe, and with Carpenter being the queen of Coachella (and, TBH, the queen of everything in 2026), it feels only right to pay homage.