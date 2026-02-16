On Man’s Best Friend, Sabrina Carpenter says she’s always down for some “good old fashioned fun.” To celebrate her latest album’s six nominations at the 2026 Grammy Awards, Johnnie Walker created a cocktail in partnership with the singer inspired by her song “Go Go Juice.”

The Go Go Highball is a cherry take on the traditional highball recipe, which typically includes whiskey and ginger ale. Ahead of Grammys Sunday and “Music’s Biggest Night” on Feb. 1, I was invited by Johnnie Walker to try the Go Go Highball at a party in Hollywood near the iconic Capitol Records building.

How To Make Sabrina’s “Go Go Juice”

The official recipe, at least for Johnnie Walker’s version, includes:

1 ounce of Johnnie Walker Black Label

3 ounces of Schweppes or your choice of ginger ale

1 ounce of Sour Cherry Juice

2 black cherries for a garnish

Before my first sip, I was told this was like an adult Shirley Temple, which has always been one of my favorite drinks. Knowing this featured ginger ale, I also couldn’t help but think that Shane Hollander (Hudson Williams) from Heated Rivalry — who always drank ginger ales in the show — would love to try this as well. Needless to say, I had high expectations. Below, you’ll find my honest review of Johnnie Walker and Sabrina Carpenter’s Go Go Highball.

The Go Go Highball Is So Refreshing

After trying the Go Go Highball, I have to agree with the Shirley Temple comment. It really does taste like the non-alcoholic bevvy with grenadine and ginger ale, but with a sophistication from the whiskey.

Johnnie Walker

I wish I knew this existed when I was 21 and needed to order at the bar. I was so used to ordering Shirley Temples that this would have been the perfect first alcoholic cocktail on my birthday.

The Ratings Are In...

It’s not too sweet and it’s super refreshing, thanks to the bubbles in the soda. Plus, at the party, Johnnie Walker served the sip in mini bottles that look like travel-sized versions of the Black Label whiskey. Adorable.

I would highly recommend this for a girls’ night in, if you’re looking for something lighter than a Short n’ Sweet-inspired espresso martini.

Rating: 4.7/5

Bonus Points

This drink also goes really well with diner food. After our first stop near Capitol Records, the party moved down the road to the viral Max & Helen’s restaurant in Larchmont Village, where we were treated to some savory bites. The bubbly cocktail paired really well with menu items like the classic grilled cheese and drench fries — both of which you can easily make at home to go go with your sips.