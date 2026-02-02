Sabrina, Hailey, & Tyla Rocked Sheer Looks At The Grammys

Naked dresses, plunging necklines, and sheer numbers have been trending on the red carpet for years now, and as someone who is currently freezing in the Northeast, I can understand why one might jump at the chance to wear less when they can take it. The stars on the red carpet for the 68th annual 2026 Grammy Awards are embracing the warm weather of California at the Crypto.com arena the best way fashionistas know how: by rocking variations of totally sheer, stunning styles.

This year, there have been so many unique variations on the trend, including stand-out styles that can be manipulated and changed during each red carpet pose (looking at you, Chappell Roan). The best thing about the ever-evolving world of fashion is that even though a trend might stay put for a few years, the way celebs choose to interpret them is constantly changing.

Whether it was a more classic, old Hollywood look, like Sabrina Carpenter’s glamorous sheer number, or something totally out there that has a bit of edge to it, these are the top sheer dress looks at the Feb. 1 Grammy Awards. Check out Sabrina Carpenter, Tyla, Chappell Roan, Hailey Bieber, and more below.

Sabrina Carpenter’s Old Hollywood Sheer Look

ETIENNE LAURENT/AFP/Getty Images

Has anyone had a more “It Girl” year than Sabrina Carpenter? I think her — count ‘em — six Grammy nominations are definitely a nod to that. The “Espresso” singer is nominated for headliners like Album and Song of the year, and on the red carpet she wore a glamorous draped-shoulder gown with sheer appliqué flowers layered over a sheer bodice with ruffle bottom. The look is custom Versace and sweet just like Sabrina.

Chappell Roan’s Edgy, Transformative Look

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Chappell Roan first walked the red carpet completely draped in a sheer, clay-red gown that matched her signature hair color, and as she kept posing she took off a layer to reveal a skirt that was connected to none other than her nipple rings. Yaaaas. Chappell wore custom Mugler and is nominated for Record of The Year and Pop Solo Performance. And as for her makeup? Artist Andrew Dahling used all Mac Cosmetics for the look.

Tyla’s Glass Of Champagne Look

John Shearer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Tyla looks exactly like she was poured into a sparkling glass of champagne and we can’t get enough. The loose cut of the neckline and bodice adds to the flowy look, along with the feathers that draped far down the train of the dress. Tyla already won Grammy Award for Best African Music Performance and is rocking Dsquared2.

Hailey Bieber’s Sheer Panel With A Statement

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Remember when I said celebs were each putting a unique spin on the naked dress? Mrs. Bieber is no exception. Instead of going barely-there like some of her celebrity counterparts, she decided to keep things interesting with a black tube dress with a thigh-high sheer panel in lieu of a slit. She also added a white anti-ICE pin to the all-black look, presumably to help it stand out? We bow down! The dress is Alaïa.

JaNa Craig’s Cut-Out Sheer Showstopper

Gilbert Flores/Billboard/Getty Images

The queen of reality TV can do no wrong, as evidenced by this showstopping dress on the Grammy red carpet. Last year, Craig highlighted attending the 2025 Grammys as her personal pinch-me moment so we can only imagine how excited she is to be back. Craig’s dress is by Roman Bradshaw.

Katseye’s Lace Moment

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

There’s jsut something about girl groups wearing matching outfits for awards shows that’s just so perfecly early-aughts nostalgic. Thankfully girl (and boy!) groups haven’t gone out of style after all these years. The six-piece “Gnarly” group that absolutely broke the internet this year are nominated for two Grammys and performing on stage tonight. They’re each wearing Ludovic de Saint Sernin in a mix of lace and sequin ensembles.

Coco Jones’ Structured Tulle Gown

Gilbert Flores/Billboard/Getty Images

A little boning in a dress is a unique way to add some coverage to a sheer gown, and Coco Jones makes it look absolutely flawless. She’s also nominated for Best R&B Album for her debut record Why Not More? and a past Grammy winner for Best R&B Performance in 2024. The gown was designed by fashion up-and-comer Kristina Kharlashkina.