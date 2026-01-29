On Feb. 1, music’s biggest night is back. Although the Grammys tend to be full of surprises, there are already a few guarantees: Trevor Noah is returning to host (for the sixth time); Harry Styles and Doechii are presenting awards; major artists — including Justin Bieber, Sabrina Carpenter, and Olivia Dean — are confirmed to perform; and the cocktail menu is going to be full of top hits.

This year, Patrón is the awards show’s official tequila sponsor. That translates to some seriously creative bar offerings, and chances are, some of your fave celebs will be sipping on these exclusive tequila drinks all night long.

Ahead of the big event, I got a chance to try Patrón’s three Grammy-themed cocktails — Golden Record, Patrón High Note, and Clear Winner — for myself during an invite-only trip to the tequila brand’s distillery, Hacienda Patrón, in Jalisco, Mexico. On our first night, we were given an exclusive preview of these drinks and a chance to sip on the same cocktail beverages that will grace every table at the 68th annual Grammy Awards.

Here’s everything to know about these award-worthy cocktails — including an ingredient breakdown, rating, and (very biased) review.

Golden Record

Hannah Kerns

Ingredients:

Patrón El Alto tequila

Prosecco

Tio Pepe Fino Sherry

Pear cordial

Bergamot bitters

Red grapes

The Golden Record has a more complex flavor profile than the other Patrón menu items. It has a slightly bitter taste, but it’s still well-balanced. This bubbly drink is served in a flute, making it the perfect cocktail for toasting. Plus, out bartenders at the Hacienda added a flake of edible gold leaf to the drink, making it crystal clear why it’s the official cocktail of the 2026 Grammys.

Rating: 4/5

Patrón High Note

Hannah Kerns

Ingredients:

Patrón Silver Tequila

Tomato mango puree

Patrón Citrónge Orange liqueur

Lime juice

Maldon salt

Mango slice

This is a fruit-forward cocktail that’s perfect for anyone with a sweet tooth. The tequila taste is tempered with layers of sweetness from the mango and orange liqueur, making it as easy to sip as a mimosa (but definitely a lot stronger). I love a fruity cocktail, so this was easily my favorite of the trio. That said, having more than one in a sitting would definitely give me a sugar rush.

Rating: 5/5

Clear Winner

Hannah Kerns

Ingredients:

Patrón Cristalino

Martini & Rossi Bianco

Bitter Bianco Luxardo

Suze aperitif

Lime bitters

Lemon twist

This definitely is the most alcohol-forward drink of the bunch. I wasn’t expecting to like it; when it was set down in front of me, it looked a little too much like a tequila soda, which I had a few bad experiences with in college. But the PATRÓN Cristalino made all the difference. Because of the charcoal filtration process, this tequila has a smoother, subtler taste than other options on the market, so the taste wasn’t overpowering. Instead, it gave a perfectly subtle canvas that let the other ingredients shine.

Rating: 4.5/5