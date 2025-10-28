Justin Bieber Has An Unusual Definition Of Cheating

Justin Bieber has a surprising opinion on infidelity. During a Twitch stream, which was later shared to X (formerly called Twitter), the Swag singer said that even thinking about someone else “with lust” should be defined as cheating.

After joining Twitch in October, Justin promised to use it regularly, telling fans, “We’re gonna be doing this pretty much every day so make sure you tune in. It’s going to be awesome.”

During one of his first streams, he shared a conversation with his friends over In-N-Out. “If you even think of a woman with lust, it’s the same thing as actually doing it — committing adultery or whatever,” Justin — who has been married to Hailey Bieber since 2018 — said during the October stream. “It’s like the same thing — if it even crosses your mind for one second.”

Justin shared another hot take during the stream, claiming that “if you treat a man with anger or something, it’s the same as killing a man.”

Hailey has also shared her own strict no-cheating policy. During a September 2022 interview on Call Her Daddy, she cleared up rumors about Justin cheating on Selena Gomez with her. Bieber had on-and-off relationships with both of them between the years of 2011 and 2018, but according to the Rhode founder, there was no overlap between the two relationships. “No, not one time,” Hailey said when host Alex Cooper asked directly about the cheating speculation.

Aeon/GC Images/Getty Images

“When him and I started hooking up, or anything of that sort, he was not in any relationship,” Hailey added at the time. “It’s not my character to mess with someone’s relationship, I was raised better than that.”

“I understand how it looks from the outside, but that was a situation where I know for a fact that it was the right thing for them to close that door, but of course, there’s a very long history there and I respect that a lot. I don’t want to talk on either one of their behalf’s,” she continued at the time.

Hailey added, “A lot of the hate comes from like, ‘Oh you stole him’ and the fact that they wished he ended up with someone else. And that’s fine, you can wish that all you want, but it’s not the case.”