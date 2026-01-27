Marcello Hernández Responds To Fans Shipping Him With Sabrina Carpenter

Marcello Hernández and Sabrina Carpener may have some undeniable comedic chemistry, but that didn’t translate to any romantic sparks. Hernández finally cleared up those rumors about himself and Carpenter during his Jan. 26 appearance on the Armchair Expert podcast, revealing the very simple reason why he and the pop star are just friends.

Fans have been shipping Hernández and Carpenter for quite some time now, with viewers falling for their flirty dynamic during Carpenter’s Saturday Night Live appearances, and the singer arresting the comedian for being too hot at her November 2024 concert. So, podcast host Dax Shepard asked Hernández point-blank if things ever got romantic, which prompted Hernándes to tell Shepard that he’s already taken.

"I’m in a relationship," Hernández said. "Yeah, I'm in a relationship with a Dominican girl. She’s an architect. She’s unreal. She went to Yale."

This is one of the only times that Hernández has spoken publicly about his girlfriend, Ana Amelia Batlle Cabral. The two first confirmed their relationship last summer, when Hernández brought Cabral as his date to the premiere of Happy Gilmore 2. They’ve since stepped out for a lot more red carpets together, including turning heads at Heidi Klum’s Halloween party with their Gomez and Morticia Addams costumes.

John Nacion/Variety/Getty Images

Though Hernández and Cabral keep their romance very private, they did stir up marriage rumors earlier this year, after Hernández posted a video of himself getting dressed for what looked to be a wedding. However, the comedian later confirmed that the clip was simply meant to promote his Netflix comedy special, American Boy.

As for Carpenter, her relationship status has been a bit of a mystery since she broke up with Barry Keoghan at the end of 2024. Along with those rumors about Hernández, Carpenter also sparked some romance speculation with Stranger Things star Joe Keery, whom she also arrested for being too hot at one of her concerts. Although they’ve been spotted attending the same events recently, this also appears to be a product of fans shipping two of their fave celebs for right now.