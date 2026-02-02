Sabrina Carpenter's Muppets Special Is Hitting Disney+ So Soon

February is supposed to be the most romantic month of the year, and while Disney+ is loading up on classic rom-coms that’ll be perfect for a Valentine’s Day date night, the streamer is also seriously bringing the laughs this month. It’s all about classic comedy revivals, as the long-awaited new season of Scrubs premieres, and The Muppet Show makes its comeback to celebrate 50 years of iconic characters.

The new The Muppet Show special, which will air on Feb. 4, is bringing back everyone from Kermit and Miss Piggy to Gonzo and Fozzie Bear to put on yet another outrageous variety show. And the guest stars are icons in their own right. Sabrina Carpenter, Maya Rudolph, and Seth Rogen will all appear alongside the Muppets.

If you’re looking for something a bit more romantic, users with the Hulu and Disney+ bundle get access to beloved rom-coms like When Harry Met Sallt, Pretty Woman, and The Proposal starting at the beginning of February. Or, if you want a love story that’s a bit more twisted, Season 3 of Tell Me Lies will air its finale on Feb. 17.

Check out Disney+’s full February slate below.

*Titles marked with an asterisk are only available through the Disney+ and Hulu bundle.

Feb. 1

He’s Just Not That Into You*

The Proposal*

When Harry Met Sally*

Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind*

Pretty Woman*

Buena Vista Pictures

Feb. 3

Tell Me Lies Season 3 (Episode 6)*

Feb. 4

The Muppet Show

We Call It Imagineering

Feb. 5

Ella McCay*

Feb. 6

Splitsville*

Feb. 7

Engineering Europe

Feb. 10

The Artful Dodger Season 2

Tell Me Lies Season 3 (Episode 7)*

Feb. 17

RoboGobo Season 2

Tell Me Lies Season 3 (Episode 8)*

Feb. 19

Girl on the Run: The Hunt For America’s Most Wanted Woman

Feb. 23

Paradise Season 2 (Episodes 1-3)*

Feb. 26

Scrubs Season 10 (Episodes 1-2)*

ABC

Feb. 27

Kiss of the Spider Woman*

Miraculous World: Tokyo Stellar Force

In the Blink of an Eye

Feb. 28

Danger Decoded

