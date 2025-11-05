Jennifer Lawrence & Emma Stone Are Finally Doing A Movie Together

Longtime besties Jennifer Lawrence and Emma Stone are finally bringing their friendship to the big screen. Although the bond between the two beloved actors has been strong for years, they hadn’t found a project to collaborate on. But now that Lawrence has returned from her acting hiatus, the long-awaited team-up of a lifetime is going to happen. And it’s also going to star probably the most legendary diva of all time.

Lawrence announced her upcoming movie with Stone during her Nov. 5 appearance on the Las Culturistas podcast. “I don’t know if I can announce this but I am just going to; Emma Stone and I are producing a Miss Piggy movie,” the Oscar winner revealed. And don’t worry, their collaboration isn’t just going to be behind the cameras. When asked if she and Stone will act in the film, Lawrence said: “I think so. We have to… It’s f*cked up [that we haven’t done a movie together].”

Adding to the award-winning talent behind this Miss Piggy movie, Lawrence also revealed that the screenplay is being written by Tony winner Cole Escola. Just a few months prior, Escola happened to mention plans to work on a Disney movie starring Miss Piggy during a July interview with Amy Poehler, but it came off as a joke at the time.

Christopher Willard/Disney General Entertainment Content/Getty Images

Lawrence went on to describe how she connected with Escola when she considered starring in their Broadway smash Oh, Mary! recently. “The only time I wanted to do theater was I wanted to do Oh, Mary!” Lawrence said. But she ultimately backed out once she realized how grueling a Broadway schedule is: “They were like, ‘It’s eight shows a week and six weeks of rehearsal.’ I was like, ‘Do you have daycare there?’ It just wouldn’t have worked.”

Before they have their Muppet movie meet-up, Lawrence and Stone are predicted to spend awards season together as two of this year’s Leading Actress frontrunners — Lawrence for Die My Love and Stone for Bugonia. Consider this a second round of when Lawrence and Stone sat next to each other at the 2018 Oscars and totally stole the show.