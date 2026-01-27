As the third season of Tell Me Lies kicked off, it was surrounded with ambiguous rumors that it may be the final chapter in Lucy and Stephen’s toxic love cycle. Even leads Grace Van Patten and Jackson White aren’t sure if this is really the end or not.

“I don’t know,” White says when asked if Season 3’s finale will also be the series finale. “We genuinely have no idea,” Van Patten adds. Could they see a fourth season potentially happening? “We’re prepared for anything,” White says. “We’re prepared for it all,” Van Patten echoes.

It sounds like the actors are just as in the dark as fans are about all this ending chatter. The speculation began when Tom Ellis, who plays Oliver and is married to showrunner Meaghan Oppenheimer, indicated that his wife was approaching Season 3 as if it was the show’s last entry. “I think Meaghan has written [it] to be the last season. For sure, yeah,” Ellis told Entertainment Tonight.

Oppenheimer has also shed some doubt on the series continuing past this point. “In terms of future seasons, it’s impossible to really know at this point,” the showrunner told Us Weekly. “I certainly had always thought this was always more or less the ending I’d had in mind.”

“But you never know what’s going to happen in the future,” Oppenheimer continued. “But there’s definitely a sense where I didn’t want to leave anything hanging this season. Basically, I wanted to satisfy everyone.”

There are some plotting reasons to believe the series may be nearing its end, too. Tell Me Lies has already largely adapted the 2018 Carola Lovering novel it’s based on, and in Season 3, half of the main cast is in the final semester of college, set to graduate and splinter the central group.

That said, the show gets a lot of use out of frequent time jumps, so maybe there could be hope for either another season, or even a spinoff, to highlight another period in these characters’ lives. For right now, though, it sounds like the future is murky, even for the lead actors.