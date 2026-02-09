The newest hot spot in Los Angeles? Max & Helen’s, the nostalgic diner created by culinary icon Nancy Silverton and TV writer/producer Phil Rosenthal. Named after Rosenthal’s late parents, the cozy attraction on Larchmont Boulevard in the heart of Hollywood has become so popular among locals and influencers that anyone wanting to grab a plate of pancakes will likely need to wait longer than a traditional casual eatery for a table.

When Max & Helen’s first opened in November, some guests stood in line up to six (!) hours. The wait times have since dwindled a bit now that it’s been a few months, but anyone hoping to go for brunch on the weekend will still likely run into a crowd.

I’ve been wanting to try Max & Helen’s ever since I saw Brett Chody and Jake Shane go at the end of 2025 and rave about the homemade hot chocolate and waffles — but the wait times made me hesitant. Fortunately, in January, I was invited to the diner as part of SiriusXM’s celebration before the Golden Globes with podcast nominees like Alex Cooper and Mel Robbins. Of course, I immediately said yes to the party so that I could try some of M&H’s most viral dishes and *finally* see whether they’re worth the long wait.

Max & Helen’s Menu Is $$$

SiriusXM

At the pre-Golden Globes party, I was able to sample Max & Helen’s Powdered Sugar Donettes ($6), Cinnamon Roll ($11), Courage Sesame Bagel with smoked salmon ($26), Murray Dog ($20), B.L.T. ($18), Classic Grilled Cheese ($19), Waffle with maple butter ($17), and Lily’s Hot Chocolate ($10). Most of the criticism Max & Helen’s has been getting online is around the prices, which are expensive for simple foods like grilled cheese. Even though everything I tried was delicious, it is hard to justify getting a basic B.L.T. for $18 — especially after waiting over an hour for a table.

However, there are two items on the menu that I would happily wait for again: Lily’s Hot Chocolate and the waffle with maple butter. Both of these are elevated versions of simple diner menu items that make the price worth it.

Lily’s Hot Chocolate

The hot chocolate is definitely something I want to try again ASAP. It’s a thick chocolate like something you’d find in a Parisian cafe that tastes like a melted candy bar, and served with a toasted marshmallow on the rim of the mug. It’s decadence in a cup. I even saw the waiter toast the marshmallow behind the counter, so it’s super fresh.

Rachel Chapman

Waffle With Maple Butter

The waffle is also cooked to perfection with a crispy outside and warm pillow-like inside. You don’t even need syrup since the maple butter it comes with adds just enough sweet flavor. It’s a must-try if you’re someone who enjoys sweet dishes in the morning.

Is Max & Helen’s Worth The Hours-Long Wait?

As much as I loved my time at Max & Helen’s and really dug the old diner atmosphere, I personally wouldn’t wait more than an hour for a table.

If waiting isn’t on brand for you either, TikTokers have found hacks for getting a table right away. The first tip is to go early on a weekday. The busiest times will be later in the day and on the weekends, so if you can get away from work for an early morning breakfast when the diner opens at 8 a.m., you might get lucky.

SiriusXM

Since most people will be discouraged from waiting there and rather come back, you might also get seated right away if you stick around after putting your name down on the list. One TikToker said he only had to wait seven minutes since he decided to wait outside the restaurant instead of going somewhere else.

If you do have to chill outside for a bit, Larchmont is a great area for walking around and shopping. There’s even a Levain Bakery nearby with some of my favorite cookies, so you can treat yourself to something sweet — before even more deliciousness at Max & Helen’s later.