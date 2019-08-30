There are TV shows and movies you love so much you wish you could just jump into your screen and live in those worlds. Gilmore Girls is one of those shows for me. I wish I could live in Stars Hollow with Rory and Lorelai Gilmore. I would be best friends with Lane and laugh at whatever job Kirk is doing that day. The first place I would head to is Luke's Diner for coffee. I may not be able to live in Stars Hollow, but there are diners in LA that give off major Luke's vibes that I can go to in the meantime.

Until I can figure out a way to live in a fictional TV show town, I like to find places in my own city that remind me of places there. Every diner I check out, I imagine if that could be my very own Luke's. For the perfect Luke's Diner, you need incredible coffee. The next on my list is a place that gives off a charming small town feel. You want that welcoming aesthetic every time you go in. You also need delicious food. Everyone knows Sookie is an amazing chef, but Luke has strong cooking game as well.

If you want to live out your Gilmore Girls fantasies, you might want to check out these seven diners in LA on your next trip. You may not see a flannel shirt, backwards cap-wearing Luke serving you coffee, but you may feel like you're in your very own Gilmore Girls world.

1. The Village Bakery In Atwater Village I consider The Village Bakery and Cafe in Atwater Village as my very own Luke's Diner. It was one of the first places I ate when I moved to LA, and it feels like home. I think it gives off that quaint small town feel you'd expect from Stars Hollow. Besides the vibes, their coffee drinks are amazing. I love their dirty chai lattes more than anything, and they have yummy baked goods and sourdough bread you can check out for snack time. I could eat here every single day like Lorelai does at Luke's.

2. The Griddle Cafe In Hollywood The Griddle Cafe in Hollywood has the vibes of Luke's with the menu of Al's Pancake World. They serve giant pancakes with different topping and fillings. You really need to check out this place the next time you're in LA. A major reason why I wanted to give this spot a notable mention is because the last time I ate here, I got major Luke's Diner vibes from the waiters and waitresses. They were really awesome and helpful as I tried to navigate such a big menu and decide on the best pancakes to order.

3. The Brite Spot In Echo Park You likely know that Luke's Diner used to be his dad's old hardware store, so there's history behind it. I think the Brite Spot in Echo Park has that same feel since it's been around since the 1940s. It may not have been a hardware store at one point, but I really feel like I'm getting a sense of its backstory whenever I'm there. Plus, the food is beyond mouthwatering.

4. Fred 62 In Los Feliz For that classic diner feel, you need to check out Fred 62 in Los Feliz. This checks off the neighborhood diner feel that Luke's has. You can sit at the same table every day just like Rory and Lorelai, and order from a beloved classic menu. I also love that this place is open every day of the week, and whenever I stop in, I'm always running into someone I know.

5. Modern Eats In Silver Lake I recently stumbled upon Modern Eats in the Silver Lake neighborhood looking for a place to eat brunch and work on some writing. I'm so glad I found this place, because the food is beyond amazing and I felt right at home. One of my favorite things I tried was their warm blueberry muffin. It tasted like a dream come true.

6. Square One I have several friends who work at Square One, so whenever I want to say hi and eat, I have the best experience. (It even feels like Lane Kim herself is taking your order!) Not to mention, the place is super Instagram-worthy. And of course, Square One has delicious coffee, and that's exactly what you want from your very own Luke's Diner, right?