18 'Gilmore Girls' Coffee Quotes For Fall Drink Selfies That Are Just Brewtiful

If you're anything like Lorelai and Rory Gilmore from Gilmore Girls, you have a passionate love for coffee. You might even have your very own Luke's Diner where you head to every morning to grab your first cup of the day. With fall right around the corner, you're anxiously awaiting the new flavors to make their appearance on the menu. When they do, you'll be prepared with Gilmore Girls coffee quotes to use as captions for your fall drink selfies.

I definitely credit Gilmore Girls for how much I love coffee. Watching Lorelai and Rory talk nonstop about how wonderful that brewtiful drink is, I just knew I had to try it myself. Now, I'm beyond hooked. I can't go a day without a latte or cold brew in hand.

There's also something about fall that makes me want to revisit Stars Hollow. It's an annual tradition of mine to go through all the seasons once September rolls around. With the weather outside cooling down, my perfect day consists of cuddling up with my favorite blanket, watching Gilmore Girls, and sipping a warm mug of coffee.

As you can see, I would never be like Luke and try to convince you to stop drinking coffee. I'm right there with you and know how important it is to get your fill of fall flavored drinks while you can. Once you've taken a cute sippin' selfie, I'll even help making that Instagram post a whole lot easier with these 18 Gilmore Girls coffee quotes.

1. "Coffee-coffee-coffee is a saying. Like an exaggeration. It's a funny, desperate cry for caffeine." — Lorelai Gilmore

2. "This is a jumbo coffee morning. I need coffee in an I.V." — Lorelai Gilmore

3. "If it was physically possible to make love to a hot beverage, this would be the one." — Lorelai Gilmore

4. "I'm not avoiding anything. I'm going to find coffee." — Lorelai Gilmore

5. "I stop drinking coffee, I stop doing the standing and walking and the words-putting-into-sentence-doing." — Lorelai Gilmore

6. "Flirt with him, now. We need coffee." — Rory Gilmore

7. "Plus you know you can get a great cup of coffee in New York." — Lorelai Gilmore

8. "I'll make you some coffee." — Luke

9. "If he asked for a free cup of coffee, Gimpy's goin' down." — Luke

10. "One bag of coffee per cup of water, right?" — Christopher

11. "I just want a little more coffee." — Kirk

12. "No, it's French for coffee and milk, lait is milk." — Christopher

13. "Coffee, please, and a shot of cynicism." — Lorelai Gilmore

14. "Everything in my life has something to do with coffee. I believe in a former life, I was coffee." — Lorelai Gilmore

15. "I don't know what I'm gonna do, I don't think I can take running into him every day in the halls, and in the paper and the coffee cart... Oh my god! I'm gonna have to quit drinking coffee! And I love coffee!" — Rory Gilmore

16. "Nothing says 'coffee' like six in the morning." — Lorelai Gilmore

17. "You know what, three coffees would be great." — Lorelai Gilmore

18. "You drank all the coffee in your house before 5 in the morning?" — Luke