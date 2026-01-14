When Nikki Glaser picks up a mic, nobody is safe. However, Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner did manage to get off easy during the comedian’s Golden Globes monologue. The host revealed that she had a joke planned about the superstar couple’s sex life, but ultimately decided to skip it.

Although the Golden Globes crowd didn’t get to hear the raunchy quip that night, Glaser told the unaired joke during her Jan. 13 appearance on The Howard Stern Show. “Amy Poehler is here for her podcast Good Hang, which is what Timothée Chalamet says after sex,” Glaser said.

The comedian went on to explain that she’s become more selective in the types of jokes she tells at big Hollywood events, as she doesn’t want her words to haunt anyone. “Things do live on in some way and maybe sometimes a joke is just for the room,” Glaser said. “There’s been times where jokes have really hurt people’s feelings or I’ve gone too far and I feel like I’m always okay with losing stuff now. I wasn’t before. It was always really hard to cut those jokes and now I’m just like, you just don’t get everything you want and you’ve just gotta move on. And let’s just write a better joke. There’s gotta be a better joke out there.”

Michael Kovac/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The playful dig at Chalamer and Jenner was only one of the several jokes that Glaser removed from her monologue. She read out a lot more after that one, including a jab at Sydney Sweeney’s box office flop, Christy.

“You know, people just aren’t going to the theaters to see things and if you don’t believe me, there was a movie this year where Sydney Sweeney played a lesbian who just bounced around in tiny shorts for two hours and it made $14,” Glaser read.

She also had a quip prepared about Wicked star Jonathan Bailey: “Jonathan Bailey is here. Jonathan is the first openly gay man to be named the Sexiest Man Alive by People Magazine, and at first I was like, ‘Do we really need to say openly?’ and then I looked at a list of past winners and I was like, ‘Oh yeah, we do.’”

And a joke about Brad Pitt’s age: “Brad Pitt is nominated for his role in F1 tonight. See, that’s what I love about Hollywood. When a man turns 60, he gets to play a race car driver. Meanwhile, after 35, every role for a woman is tired mom who hates her life.”