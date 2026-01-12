Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet have been taking over the awards circuit, as the actor has received plenty of nominations for his starring role in Marty Supreme. After attending the Critics Choice Awards together, where Chalamet took home the prize for Best Actor, the couple hit the town again for the 2026 Golden Globes on Jan. 11.

This time around, Chalamet’s titular role in Marty Supreme earned him a nomination for Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy. It’s the actor’s fifth Golden Globes nomination. The Josh Safdie film is also nominated for Best Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy and Best Screenplay - Motion Picture.

Although Chalamet walked the red carpet solo, with Jenner only giving fans a quick preview of her look on TikTok, they sat next to each other for the award show. In photos from their table — which also included his celeb co-stars like Odessa A’Zion — the couple was all smiles during host Nikki Glaser’s monologue, laughing and subtly touching one another as the comedian joked about Chalamet’s physical transformation for his movie. Their body language was all about mutual support as the awards rollout got underway.

The couple didn’t just speak through their actions. When Chalamet won the Best Actor tophy, he made sure to give his significant other a shoutout in his speech: “To my parents, my partner, I love you, thank you very much.”

This isn’t Jenner and Chalamet’s first Golden Globes as a couple. The duo — who has been together for three years — attended the 2024 and 2025 Golden Globes together as well. But when it’s not award season, the duo tends to keep their relationship pretty private.

However, this year, they seem to be embracing the attention a bit more, whether it’s coordinating in neon orange ‘fits or exchanging “I love you”s mid-acceptance speech. ICYMI, when Chalamet won Best Actor at the Critics Choice Awards on Jan. 4, he dedicated part of his acceptance speech to Jenner, even though he didn’t identify her by name. "Thank you to my partner of three years. Thank you for our foundation. I love you. I couldn't do this without you," the actor said on-stage, as Jenner mouthed the words “I love you” back to her boyfriend.