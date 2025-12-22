Timothée Chalamet Responds To Backlash Over How He's Promoting Marty Supreme

If Timothée Chalamet’s recent quotes have rubbed you the wrong way, it was all by design. The actor has gone to unprecedented extremes to promote his new movie Marty Supreme, including rogue Zoom calls, viral collaborations, and scene-stealing red carpet moments with his girlfriend Kylie Jenner. But what’s snagged the most headlines have been his unabashed quotes about how great his performance is in the movie. The unfiltered self-praise caused some people to label him a “narcissist,” but Chalamet is clarifying this is all part of his process.

Chalamet was asked about the backlash over one of his most viral press tour quotes in a recent interview. Earlier in December, Chalamet called Marty Supreme his “best performance” while emphasizing how big of a deal that is, since he’s consistently delivered “top-level sh*t.”

“This is probably my best performance, and it's been like seven, eight years that I feel like I've been handing in really, really committed, top-of-the-line performances,” Chalamet said in a video interview. “And it's important to say it out loud because the discipline and the work ethic I'm bringing to these things, I don't want people to take for granted. I don't want to take for granted. This is really some top-level sh*t.”

Dia Dipasupil/WireImage/Getty Images

Chalamet was asked about the negative reaction to his hyper-confidence in a Dec. 19 IndieWire interview.

“This is in the spirit of Marty,” Chalamet explained. “And I feel like this is ultimately an original film at a time when original movies aren’t really put out. It’s a movie about the pursuit of a dream. I’m leaving it on the field. Whether it’s the merch or the Zoom or the media appearances, I’m trying to get this out in the biggest way possible. In the spirit of Marty Mauser.”

Chalamet also emphasized why he does not feel ashamed by his vocal pursuit of greatness in the world of cinema. “With such a unique lifestyle and career opportunity, that is to say, to work at a high level, why not be passionate about it at all? I’ve always given it my all,” Chalamet said. “I do believe my artistry is growing. It’s in formation. My foundation has gotten stronger as an artist. So my canvas board got bigger, or my palette.”