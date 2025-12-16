Nothing like some family bonding. Gwyneth Paltrow brought her son Moses Martin to the premiere of Marty Supreme on Dec. 8. The movie, which follows the story of table tennis legend Marty Mauser, also features sex scenes between Paltrow and Timothée Chalamet — so watching the film together was a bit awkward for the mother and son duo.

During a Dec. 15 appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers, Paltrow shared her son’s “not great” reaction to the intimate scenes. “He was like this the whole time,” she told Meyers, while covering her eyes. “He’s not into that.”

The mother of two added that she gave Martin a heads-up ahead of time. “I did warn him,” she said. “You know, it's funny because you grow up doing these things in movies. I remember once I was so scared because I was taking my grandfather to see the premiere of Shakespeare in Love.”

“I was like, ‘I have this topless scene, Grandpa, but it's like part of the thing because they think I'm a boy,’” Paltrow recalled, referencing an important plot point in the 1998 film. “And I was trying to, like, prep him for the whole thing, and he just goes, ‘Ah, I’ve seen it before. Two eggs, sunny side up.’”

This time around, Paltrow failed to come up with something similar. “So I was trying to think of something like that to say to my son, but I couldn't think of it.”

It probably didn’t help that the R-rated film featured plenty of explicit moments. “We have a lot of sex in this movie,” Paltrow told Vanity Fair in March. “There’s a lot — a lot.”

Despite the intimate scenes, Paltrow confirmed that her son “loved” the movie.

Outside of awkward family moments, Chalamet and Paltrow’s pairing in the film caused quite a stir. Back in October 2024, the actors were photographed kissing while filming the movie, leading to plenty of headlines. “You should have seen my mommy group chats when the paparazzi pictures came out of us kissing in the park," Paltrow explained on Good Morning America on Dec. 15. "All the moms were pretty stoked. My British school moms too — yeah, it was like a global event, apparently.”