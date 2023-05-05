It’s not every day a teenager has to listen to their parents talk about their sex life. And when the inevitable happens, the teen might start looking for the nearest exit — or cover their ears while shuddering in horror. This might sound like the plot of a kitschy thriller film, but realistically, this experience happened with Gwyneth Paltrow and her daughter Apple Martin. On May 2, Paltrow appeared on the Call Her Daddy podcast and shared some bedroom confessions about her exes, Brad Pitt and Ben Affleck. It seems those NSFW tales were a bit much for Martin to hear, and her hilarious reaction proves it.

On May 4, Call Her Daddy host Alex Cooper shared a behind-the-scenes look at Paltrow’s episode on Instagram. This peek involved 18-year-old Martin, who was present in the podcast’s studio but not involved in the actual episode. The video, titled “When your mom goes on Call Her Daddy,” sees Martin covering her ears and shaking her head in disbelief as that contagious “Oh, no, no, no” soundbite plays in the background.

The camera then pans over to Cooper and Paltrow sitting on the couch for the interview. In the caption, Cooper playfully thanked Martin for being a good sport and “supporting her mom.” However, something’s telling me Martin might want an early heads-up of talking points if she joins her mom for another interview.

In the episode, Paltrow revealed whether Pitt (who she dated from 1994 to 1997) or Affleck (together from 1997 to 2000) was better in bed. The Goop founder left no intimate detail behind, and eventually gave the crown to Pitt. At one point, Paltrow laughed and said, “I can’t believe my daughter is listening to this!” Talk about a perfect description of Martin’s reaction.

Although Paltrow is candid about sex (ahem, her Goop candles and toys), she revealed to Cooper that she “treads lightly” about the topic with Martin and her son Moses. She shares both children with ex-husband and Coldplay frontman Chris Martin, whom she cheekily admitted she would marry again while playing a game of F*ck, Marry, Kill.

As for Paltrow’s approach to the sex talk with her children, she noted it was vastly different than their sex-ed courses at school. “I remember my kids both went to this fantastic elementary school here in Los Angeles after we moved back from London. And they taught them sex-ed in the 6th grade,” she said, adding she was “taken back” and “unprepared” from the information they came home with.

Paltrow didn’t include how her son felt about the class; however, she revealed how Martin processed the information at the time. Honestly, it’s somewhat similar to her recent reaction of horror. “I will never forget Apple and her best friend Emily sitting at our kitchen banquet in shock, like, the color drained from their face. They taught them everything. Everything. Anything you’re thinking, they taught like the 11, 12-year-olds,” Paltrow said.