Goop and Poosh both sound like the names of slime toys, but they’re actually the lifestyle brands and companies owned by Gwyneth Paltrow and Kourtney Kardashian. You may remember when Goop came out with a “This Smells Like My Vagina” candle in 2020 that had everyone talking. Well, now the two celebrity brands are collaborating on a new and interesting product. The Gwyneth Paltrow and Kourtney Kardashian candle aptly named “This Smells Like My Pooshy” candle is quite a head-turner.

This Goop and Poosh collab really feels like when Katy Perry showed up in Taylor Swift’s “You Need to Calm Down” music video. While there was no real beef between the two brands, many have compared Goop and Poosh before. Aside from their gooey sounding names, they each offer wellness advice, food recipes, and product recommendations. Since they’re celebrity-owned brands, you can also expect a little help from their famous friends. For instance, turn to Goop for smoothie recipes from Kate Hudson. If you’re more into home organization, Poosh has you covered with a list of Kardashian-approved products.

Instead of fighting over their similarities, though, Goop and Poosh have decided to join forces. The result is the “This Smells Like My Pooshy” candle. Let’s face it, while it’s a ridiculous collab, you have to give it up to Goop and Poosh for the A+ punny name. The name alone deserves some recognition, but is the “This Smells Like My Pooshy” candle actually worth dropping $75 on?

We at Elite Daily only include products that have been independently selected by our editors. We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

When Goop first launched the “This Smells Like My Vagina” candle, people were interested in what the candle actually smelled like. Of course, all vaginas are different, but according to Goop, the OG candle smells like geranium, citrusy bergamot, and cedar. If you were interested in that candle, you might be wondering what the “This Smells Like My Pooshy” candle smells like. Let’s be real, you might also be wondering what is a pooshy. Is this what the Poosh company in general is supposed to smell like?

Well, according to the product description, a pooshy smells like creamy Tahitian coconut milk, a rich gardenia butter blend, freshly crushed green stems, and earthy sandalwood. The scent was created with help from both Poosh and clean perfumer Douglas Little. It’s supposed to be a companion scent to Goop’s “This Smells Like My Vagina” and “This Smells Like My Orgasm” candles.

When talking about the inspiration behind the pooshy scent, Kardashian said, “Gardenias are one of my favorite flowers. My dad always had them growing in his yard, and he would cut them to keep floating in a bowl inside the house. I have gardenias growing in my outdoor entryway as well, and I love that they always start to bloom right around my birthday.” So, it seems the scent is just something Kardashian loves and not specifically about a pooshy. She also shared that she likes to light a candle each night as she puts her kids to bed, so a candle collab could also be inspired by her kids just as the name Poosh was inspired by her daughter.

While the inspo behind the candle is sweet, the name and collab itself are LOL-worthy. It’s also a little pricey to spend $75 on one candle, but there is a smaller votive size for only $20. If you’re a fan of gardenia or just like keeping up with the Kardashians, it may be worth it to get a “This Smells Like My Pooshy” candle. Either way, it’s fun to see and say Goop and Poosh together.