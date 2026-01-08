Odessa A'zion Explains Why She Said She Can't Afford Expensive Wigs

Odessa A’zion isn’t wigging out over all the interest in her hair. As the Marty Supreme and I Love LA star has become a red carpet staple in recent months, there has been a ton of speculation about her voluminous, curly mane of hair on social media, with fans debating whether or not she’s wearing wigs. And unfortunately, the chatter only got louder when A’zion attempted to shut the rumors down recently.

As A’zion explained in a Jan. 4 red carpet video, she has worn wigs to some events, but for the most part, she styles her natural hair herself. “There’s a whole debate, ‘Is it a wig? Is it not?’ I guess we’ll never know. No, I’m kidding,” A’zion began. “The gag is, the L.A. premiere was a wig, and the New York premiere, it took me five hours to do my hair, and everyone thinks it’s a wig.”

The actor went on to say the reason she rarely wears wigs is due to her finances. “You think I can afford a wig like that and wear it all the time?” A’zion said. “A wig like that is like... I’ve heard wigs can go up to like $20,000 or $30,000; are you f*cking kidding me? I don’t even have hair, makeup, or a stylist, because I’m trying to save my money. That’s crazy! That’s expensive, I’m not doing that right now. Maybe one day. It would save me a lot of time to have a wig.”

The comments caused a bit of a stir online, with people questioning A’zion’s claim that she can’t afford a nice wig. She responded to the uproar and further explained what she was trying to say in a Jan. 7 Deadline interview.

“I didn’t know that there was such a stigma behind wigs in particular,” A’zion said. “I talked about money, but then I don’t think that people realize that for a large majority of your career, you’re not making a lot of money. It’s not going too crazy, but knock on wood, there will be some changes. But that’s just what I meant when I said I’m trying to save my funds.”