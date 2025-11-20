I Love LA Is Officially Getting A Second Season

As anyone with social media knows, there’s no end to the influencer drama. So, naturally, Rachel Sennott’s HBO series all about the messiness of online fame and the rollercoaster of pseudo-celebrity isn’t going to disappear anytime soon. The network has renewed I Love LA for a second season, and the pickup was announced surprisingly early, which is a great sign for the comedy’s future.

HBO announced I Love LA will return for Season 2 during a Nov. 20 press presentation. The renewal came just a couple weeks after the series premiered on Nov. 2, with only three episodes having aired at the time. The press release praised Sennott’s incisive look into the Los Angeles influencer economy for being “among the fastest growing original comedies” on HBO.

The first season of I Love LA introduced viewers to Sennott’s Maia, an ambitious talent manager who takes on her chaotic estranged bestie Tallulah (Odessa A’zion) as a client to make her mark managing influencers. Maia and Tallulah’s friend group is rounded out by Alani (True Whitaker), a wealthy nepo baby, and Charlie (Jordan Firstman), a gossipy celebrity stylist. Maia’s boyfriend Dylan (Josh Hutcherson), represents the antithesis to her hectic L.A. world, as a grounded and supportive schoolteacher.

With another season officially confirmed, here’s what fans of I Love LA can look forward to in the future.

Expect Even More Buzzy Guest Stars

The first season of the series is filled with celebrity guests, including Ayo Edebiri, Elijah Wood, Quenlin Blackwell, and Froy Gutierrez. It’s pretty much guaranteed that even more big names will pop up in the next season of I Love LA to playfully spoof Hollywood.

The New Season Will Hopefully Drop In 2026

I Love LA debuted about a year after it was greenlit in September 2024. That timeline seems to indicate that Season 2 may take around a year to get on the air, so hopefully the new season may premiere around the end of 2026. Although, there is no official release window at this point.