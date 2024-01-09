Hunger Games co-stars Josh Hutcherson and Jennifer Lawrence might not be starring in any more dystopian movies together, but that doesn’t mean they stopped talking. In a Jan. 8 interview with Variety, Hutcherson shared an update on his friendship with Lawrence — and their close bond is (thankfully) still going strong.

“Jen texted me when Freddy's came out,” Hutcherson told Variety. “She was like, 'My movie's #1 on Netflix, and your's is #1 at the box office! Let's go!' I was like, 'I love you!’” (Team Peeta, you’re welcome.)

Hutcherson previously opened up about the close relationship he had with the Hunger Games cast in a 2020 interview with Us Weekly. “The cast keeps in contact pretty closely,” he told the outlet at the time.

“We always get together and see each other when we’re in the same place,” Hutcherson told Us at the time. “There’s not a Hunger Games group chat. We’ve got a couple email threads that a few of us are on but we don’t have a group chat. I don’t think Woody has a cell phone so that makes it a little hard.”

Eric Charbonneau/Shutterstock

According to the actor, the cast’s cameraderie on set formed the start of their friendships. “The truth is, it was literally what everyone saw in all of our interviews together,” he added to Us. “It was all of us being ridiculous children together, horsing around. I don’t know how we got any work done ever. I’m surprised the movies are good.”

Lawrence has also opened up about how close the Hunger Games cast was. Back in a 2015 interview, she told Entertainment Weekly about Hutcherson and Liam Hemsworth: “If we had met each other in any different circumstance, we would still be best friends. And our love is as close to unconditional as it gets because there's no fear between us because we love each other so much. There's no fear in our love.”

Eric Charbonneau/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

A day before Hutcherson’s Variety interview, on Jan. 7, there was another sweet Hunger Games cast interaction. At the Golden Globes, Elizabeth Banks (who played Effie Trinkett) and Sam Claflin (who played Finnick Odair) were caught catching up in a now-viral video. They kissed each other’s cheeks, and Banks appeared to tell Claflin, “Text me whenever. Come over.”