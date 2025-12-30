Timothée Chalamet was down to give his all in Marty Supreme — and not just for the movie’s over-the-top press tour. Although Chalamet was originally meant to use a stunt double for a naked spanking scene, he chose to put his own skin in the game. Not only did that mean exposing more of himself than he probably anticipated, but also enduring an unexpected amount of pain for his art.

These new behind-the-scenes details came courtesy of Chalamet’s co-star Kevin O’Leary, who was the one to administer the ping-pong paddle spanking when his character, Milton Rockwell, got corporal vengeance on Chalamet’s Marty Mauser.

The Shark Tank star told Variety that Chalamet declined to use a body double for the scene. “When it came time to whack him, there was a stunt ass. There was a double,” O’Leary said. “[Chalamet] wouldn’t do it. He said he’ll do it himself. He didn’t want some other ass immortalized.”

Filming the moment himself also meant Chalamet had to endure about 40 takes of O’Leary actually spanking him with a table tennis paddle, which O’Leary said “went on for hours.” What made it worse was the fake, softer paddle that was initially going to be used broke on the first take, and director Josh Safdie was encouraging O’Leary not to let up on his hits.

“Josh was saying, ‘You’ve got to wind up harder,'” O’Leary said. “I was really whacking him.”

A24

That said, it wasn’t too difficult for O’Leary to get into the headspace of wanting to beat up Chalamet’s character. The first-time actor said he felt genuine anger towards Marty after how the table tennis hopeful had mistreated Milton.

“He had pissed me off so much and insulted me so many times that capital punishment was correct,” O’Leary said. “I never felt satisfied that he suffered enough for what he did. Even now, I’m still pissed.”