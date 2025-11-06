Timothée Chalamet Says Having Kids “Could Be On The Radar”

It looks like fatherhood may be in the cards for Timothée Chalamet. In a cover story interview with Vogue, published Nov. 6, the Dune actor opened up about what he thinks his future may look like, and Chalamet said that having kids “could be on the radar.”

During the conversation, Chalamet shared a story about watching an interview with a friend. In it, the person (whom Chalamet did not name) was “bragging about not having kids and how much time it afforded them to do other stuff.” Apparently, Chalamet and his friend both turned to look at each other. “Like, holy sh*t. Oh my God. Bleak,” he recalled.

While Chalamet acknowledged that parenthood is not right (or possible) for everyone, he did say that having kids “could be on the radar” for him.

Chalamet also touched on how it feels to be growing up in this industry — and seeing his peers do the same. “Zendaya is engaged. Anya [Taylor-Joy] is married,” he said, referring to two of his Dune co-stars. Chalamet’s sister, Pauline Chalamet, also welcomed her first child in September 2024.

The actor would not talk about his relationship with Kylie Jenner during the interview — telling the outlet, “and I don’t say that with any fear, I just don’t have anything to say” — but Jenner is a mom of two. Per reports, Chalamet has met her children, Stormi and Aire Webster.

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

Back in December 2024, a source told People that Chalamet had a good relationship with Jenner’s kids. "They had an early Christmas celebration together before Kylie spent Christmas Day with her family,” the insider told the outlet at the time. “It took Kylie a long time to introduce him to her kids. He's part of the family now though. Her kids know him as a 'friend.' ”

In May, a source told Entertainment Tonight that Chalamet is “so great” with Jenner’s kids. Plus, according to the ET insider, Jenner has “told her closest friends that she would love to have another baby with him someday.”