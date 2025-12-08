Sydney Sweeney has not gone under the knife (or needle). During a Dec. 4 interview for Allure’s Truth Serum series, Sweeney and her The Housemaid co-star Amanda Seyfried were asked what beauty rumor they’d like to debunk.

Sweeney took the opportunity to address rumors that she’s gotten plastic surgery. “Let’s debunk them all. I mean, I have never gotten work done,” the Euphoria actor explained in the video, “I am so scared of needles, you have no idea.” (In October, Sweeney told Variety that she was told to get Botox at 16.)

“But it's really effective once you get older, I'm telling you right now,” Seyfried told her.

“I am too scared of needles. I just — you guys, you cannot compare a photo of me from when I was 12 to a photo of me at 26 with professional makeup and lighting. Of course, I'm gonna look different!” Sweeney replied before adding, “Everybody on social media’s insane.”

“When you do—,” Seyfried said, but Sweeney interrupted her to say, “I’ll call you.”

“You gotta call me, and I'll give you a little bit of Ativan, and you'll be so excited,” Seyfried added. “But you don't need it yet.”

“Also if I did, you guys, my face would be even,” Sweeney added. “One eyelid opens a little more than the other... When I was younger, I had a wakeboarding accident right here and I got 19 stitches. So I feel like it pulls like my eye just a little differently than the other.”

Paras Griffin/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

During the interview, Sweeney also shared her biggest beauty transformation for a role. “I transformed myself for Christy quite a bit,” she said, referring to playing the part of boxer Christy Martin in the 2025 film. “I had like two and a half, three months to train and gain weight. And then I had to keep it on for the entirety of the film, so top of July until Thanksgiving.”

Hair and makeup also contributed to her physical transformation for the biopic. “When I was filming I'd have different wigs for the different eras, and then I had brown contacts in,” Sweeney added.