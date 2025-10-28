Sydney Sweeney’s career may be at a euphoric high right now, but things were a lot different when she was first breaking into Hollywood. The actor, who moved to Los Angeles at 13 to pursue her acting ambitions, recalled the difficult time of her early career as an unknown, revealing the shocking advice she was given by people in showbiz as a teenager.

“I have very strong eyebrow muscles,” Sweeney told Variety in an Oct. 27 interview. “And I had someone tell me to fix my face or else I’m not going to make it. I should get Botox. I was 16!”

At that time, Sweeney had landed small roles in a few horror movies, and one-episode guest spots on long-running shows like Grey’s Anatomy and Criminal Minds. Her breakout wouldn’t come until about half a decade later when she began starring in Euphoria in 2019.

Sweeney did not take this unnamed person’s beauty advice, and she still has yet to venture into the world of cosmetic injectables.

Sydney Sweeney photographed at age 16. Michael Bezjian/WireImage/Getty Images

“I’ve never gotten anything done,” Sweeney said. “I’m absolutely terrified of needles. No tattoos. Nothing. I’m going to age gracefully.”

She calls out social media posts that compare how she looked in her youth with how she looks now as a ridiculous practice: “It’s really funny. I’ll see things online like ‘comparison pictures.’ I’m like, ‘I’m 12 in that photo. Of course I’m going to look different. I have makeup on now and I’m 15 years older.’”

Sweeney continued by noting how her portrayal in scandalous roles has influenced how people see her as a person. “A lot of people think they know me, but they don’t,” Sweeney said. “When people think, ‘Ah, she’s a sex symbol,’ or ‘She’s leaning into that,’ I’m like, ‘No, I just feel good and I’m doing it for myself and I feel strong.’ And I hope that I can inspire other women to be confident and just flaunt what they got and feel good because you shouldn’t have to apologize or hide or cover up in any room.”