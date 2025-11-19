Amanda Seyfried Wants Sabrina Carpenter & Sydney Sweeney In Mamma Mia 3

It sounds like the long-awaited Mamma Mia 3 really is going to happen, and some new faces may be checking into the Hotel Bella Donna for the threequel. Amanda Seyfried just gave an encouraging update on the next installment in the beloved, ABBA-inspired movie musicals, teasing who she wants to join the cast.

While speaking with Entertainment Tonight on Nov. 18, Seyfried all but confirmed a third Mamma Mia movie will be hitting theaters eventually. “Maybe I’m just naive, but I’m pretty sure Mamma Mia 3 is a done deal,” the actor said.

Her vision for the new story would pick up where 2018’s Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again left off. That movie ended with her character Sophie giving birth to a son. “I love portraying a mom, so I would love to see Sophie with her kids,” Seyfried said.

Seyfried went on to name two actors she’s interested in welcoming into the Mamma Mia world with a third film. “Maybe [Sophie] has a cousin she hasn’t seen in a while, and that could be Sabrina Carpenter,” Seyfried pitched. “And then Sydney Sweeney could show up. There’s a bunch of girls that really want to be a part of it, and I’m all for it.”

Carpenter has been widely speculated to be involved in a possible new iteration of Mamma Mia, due to her strong love for ABBA, whom she frequently covers at her live shows. Back in May, Mamma Mia producer Judy Craymer revealed she’s eyeing Carpenter for a role in the third movie.

Seyfried likely named Sweeney since the two of them are currently promoting their movie The Housemaid. Sweeney has expressed interest in Mamma Mia in the past, so with Seyfried’s blessing, she may land a part.

The possibility of a Mamma Mia 3 has been tenuously discussed for years. Back in 2020, Craymer revealed the movies were always “meant to be a trilogy” and assured fans that a third movie would happen some day. However, there has yet to be an official announcement for Mamma Mia 3.