I dabble in workout classes and healthy recipes, but I cannot claim the highly sought-after title of “wellness girlie.” As a journalist dealing with New York City living costs, my weekly routine is pretty limited by strict budgeting — my allowance only leaves room for the occasional green juice from my bodega ($8), long walks (free!), and Core Power classes (I locked in an unlimited monthly rate of $180 during a Black Friday sale years ago). I also love to rot on my couch, watch Love Island UK, and skip my morning workout in favor of an extra hour of sleep. TLDR; I’m not winning any fit-girl awards any time soon.

But after a few weeks of being out of my routine, thanks to summer travel, I was ready to renew my commitment to working out with a new and improved routine — complete with influencer-inspired workout classes, wellness rituals, and more TLC than usual. I needed to see if all the buzzy TikTok hot spots were really worth the hype.

Before embarking on this experiment, I did a lot of research, watching vlogs, DIML videos, and more content from local creators to figure out which experiences to highlight. Then came the reach-outs to PR and the process of scheduling — I had a lot to fit in and only days to do it.

Here’s a full breakdown of the week I spent living like a NYC wellness influencer, and a price breakdown of everything I tried.

Day 1: Fuze House & Meadow Lane Haul

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Fuze House is a go-to workout spot for influencers, especially Bridgette and Danielle Pheloung, who are based in Tribeca. It’s an infrared-heated studio with mat Pilates and sculpt classes that are blessedly cardio-free, but still seriously challenging. I took the hot Pilates class, and by the final abs section, I was ready to go back to sleep. IMO, what really sets the studio apart is its amenities. The locker room was spa-level, fully stocked with K18 dry shampoo, Ouai hair products, Saie Glowy Supergel, and Elemis soaps.

After my morning class, I walked over to Meadow Lane, the viral gourmet grocery in the same neighborhood beloved by influencers like the Pheloung twins, Audrey Peters, and Sydney Schiffer. They have a range of prepared foods, fresh vegetables, snacks, and juices. (There’s also a coffee shop inside, though I was already too caffeinated to order anything else.)

For my haul, I got a range of goodies: Chinese Chicken Salad ($25), Buffalo Cauliflower ($14), Chicken Salad ($12), and (of course) Chicken Tenders ($18). I also scooped some drinks: a watermelon juice and bottle of Loonen water. While I was getting in line, I spotted one of Hallie Batchelder’s brothers (unsure which), which felt very on-brand for the hot spot.

With the exception of the chicken tenders (10/10, no notes), none of the food struck me as particularly worth the cost. I was also pretty disappointed when the $14 buffalo cauliflower turned brown only two days after purchasing.

Price: $137 = $40 (Fuze House) + $97 (Meadow Lane).

Day 2: Tracy Anderson & Baya Bar

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Cult-favorite fitness studio Tracy Anderson was the most intimidating spot on my list. (I seriously considered fake-tanning the night before for a confidence boost.) The workout program has a loyal following — Halley Kate is one of its most frequent visitors — but the videos make it look like a lot. In my mind, the combination of steam, kicks, and no instructor cues sounded f*cking scary. The reality was thankfully not. The Intermediate Muscular Design class (the studio’s signature $55 offering) included repetitive motions, dance moves, and mat work that relied heavily on the beat, using light weights at various points.

Although I was surrounded by some of the most muscular women in Manhattan, we were united in trying not to flail as we followed along with the instructor’s dance-inspired movements. The booming Gracie Abrams music kept the vibes high. There were no breaks, so every second of the class was put to good use, and I had to sit down and have some electrolytes after. I completely get why the regulars were a verifiable sea of ripped hotties.

Plus, I loved that once class was over, you can head right out the door. Tracy Anderson has extra staff to clean up the studio space, so it’s not on the customers to sanitize the equipment — considering the steep price point, this extra step was definitely appreciated.

I rounded off the afternoon by hitting Baya Bar, a nearby smoothie and juice bar that draws customers like the Pheloung sisters. I grabbed their Kale Smoothie ($13) with kale, banana, pineapple, coconut milk, apple juice, and honey. I’m not typically a smoothie girl, but I loved this and it doubled as a pretty filling breakfast. At this point, I *am* health and wellness.

Total Price: $68 = $55 (Tracy Anderson) + $13 (Baya Bar).

Day 3: Recovery

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I didn’t have any classes or treatments on my itinerary for Day 3, so I made the most of my at-home wellness set-up by lining up an arsenal of gadgets beloved by celebs and influencers alike.

First up: the Shark Mask ($350), which uses red, blue, and infrared lights for treatments that boost skin radiance and reduce redness and scarring. I’ve seen so many influencers rely on this — Alix Earle is one of its most loyal fans — and I was eager to add it into my daily routine. Although it hasn’t been eight weeks yet (the brand’s recommended timeline to assess results), I can say that I’ve noticed a difference in my skin already. It looks a little glowier, my under-eyes feel renewed (thanks to the InstaChill cooling patches), and my pesky forehead lines haven’t been bothering me as much. Plus, I love the routine of a daily six-minute ritual — even if it led to my roommate peeping my Iron Man-adjacent look in the middle of the workday.

My Therabody compression boots ($1,150) were another essential get in my quest to embrace the A-list life. Dua Lipa herself uses this model for workout recovery, so I was in good company. Although the boots were a little short on me (they were a size short, and I’m 5’8), I can’t argue with the results. The 30-minute session involved pneumatic compression, infrared LED light, and vibrations — ideal for my sore muscles. I tend to hold a lot of tension in my legs, and this felt like a much-needed massage. I can’t wait to see how they feel with continued use.

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To round off my day of rest, I started on my Suja 3-Day Juice Cleanse ($120) for a little refresh. I’ve noticed the Pheloung sisters sipping on these drinks in their vlogs, and I’m always down to try a cleanse, although I didn’t quite follow all the rules. (I’m sorry, but I simply cannot give up my daily cup of coffee.) I loved the range of juices, but the green juice was definitely a fan-favorite in my apartment after holding a roommate taste test.

Before bed, I put on the famous Medicube face mask ($6), which hydrates and brightens the skin, while boosting its barrier. I have acne-prone skin, so I use a lot of topicals that seem to dry out my complexion. This mask gave my skin a dose of hydration, leaving behind a glassy look that’s rare for me. Plus, watching it turn from opaque baby pink to a translucent shade is extremely satisfying.

Last up, I snuggled up in a Lola blanket ($325) — the one item that seems to be in every influencer’s apartment (and on all of their “5 Things Worth The Money” lists). Jake Shane, Brett Chody, Jaz Smith, and more constantly vouch for these throws. I really, really wanted to disagree with them, considering most of my blankets come from TJ Maxx, but I have to report: they were right. It’s unbelievably soft and cozy without being too hot and heavy. I hesitate to say any blanket is worth over $300, but this one is the best I’ve ever used.

This was definitely the priciest day of my wellness week, but most of these items were not single-use — and I plan to keep these in my routine for much longer than seven days.

Price: $1,951 = $350 (Shark Beauty Mask) + $1,150 (Therabody boots) + $325 (Lola Blanket) + $6 (Medicube Mask) + $120 (Suja Juice).

Day 4: A Long Walk & Attempt To Get A Rhythm Zero Matcha

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Rhythm Zero has appeared in many a vlog, making it an obvious addition to my weekly itinerary. Plus, it was the perfect opportunity to get some steps in. The closest location in the West Village is a little over a mile from my apartment — so the perfect 2-ish-mile loop, especially with a midway matcha break. Unfortunately, the line at Rhythm Zero was ridiculous. Approximately 20 people were queued up outside, which was a no-go for me (especially in the July heat). Instead, I made my way back uptown, sans matcha.

Price: Free.

Day 5: Solidcore & Lymphatic Drainage

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For my first-ever Solidcore class, I took Starter50 ($46) — a more beginner-friendly version of their Signature50 class, where the instructor takes time to intro each move and explain the spring cues. I loved the workout. (You can go barefoot or in grip socks, so I wore Pete Davidson’s doublesoul socks to reduce slippage.) It brought serious shakes and immediate soreness, especially in my obliques, but I was slightly surprised by how stripped-down the studio was.

For those who have never been, Solidcore skips the high-end amenities to keep the space focused solely on the workout itself. In other words, there are no showers. They did have some Tower28 SOS spray on the counter outside the reformer room, but the bottle was regrettably empty. TBH, I probably wouldn’t have noticed, but the AC was broken at the studio I went to, so I was a bit hotter and sweatier than planned. Still, for a 50-minute workout, it’s hard to beat.

That night, I headed to ORA Method, an acupuncture and wellness practice with two locations in Manhattan. I’ve seen both Tinx and Melissa Wood post about this spot, so I decided to add it to the list. Acupuncture wasn’t in the cards for me (I know, it’s good for you — but my fear of needles won out). Instead, I did a full-body lymphatic drainage massage ($265) intended to activate lymphatic flow, alleviate fluid retention, and promote circulation. I left feeling relaxed and de-puffed.

Price: $329 = $46 (Solidcore) + $18 (doublesoul grip socks) + $265 (lymphatic drainage).

Day 6: Othership’s Sauna & Cold Plunge

I’ve heard a lot about Othership. Months ago, I actually went to a press event at another NYC bathhouse (that will remain nameless) — and mid-sauna, two influencers told me that I should just go to Othership instead. This week, I finally made my way to the Flatiron establishment. I signed up for Guided Down: Self-Care Sweat ($64), a 60-minute guided experience that involved gua sha and aromatherapy in the sauna, a two-minute cold plunge, and a closing meditation back in the sauna. I don’t generally consider myself to be woo-woo, but I honestly had an amazing time — even if I had to disassociate during the cold plunge.

After the guided portion of the experience ended, we still had 15 minutes left to explore. I headed back into the cold plunge for a slightly shorter dip before wrapping up with another few minutes in the sauna. No photos were allowed inside of the experience, but believe me when I say it was as aesthetically pleasing as it was spaceship-themed.

Price: $64.

Day 7: Personal Training

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For Day 7, I booked a private session with Makena Rae Diehl, who trains the Pheloung twins (and is one of Eli Rallo’s faves). We met up at Studio Boa, an appointment-only Pilates studio in the West Village, where Makena hosts classes and personal training. We did an hour-long personal training session ($220), which was new for me. Having one-on-one attention definitely upped the pressure, but I appreciated the form corrections and personalized encouragement. Plus, she complimented my push-up form, which was a major win.

Throughout the session, we did a bunch of bodyweight moves and put a combination of equipment — including light and medium weights, a band, and a ball — to good use. All in all, it was a good reminder that you don’t need expensive gym equipment for a serious burn.

Price: $220.

Final Thoughts

Throughout this week, I kept quoting Mikayla Noguiera’s viral sound, “Try being an influencer for a day.” I said it mostly as a joke — being able to go to workout classes in the middle of the day, call in PR goodies, and visit high-end studios for free was very, very, very fun. But there were a few hiccups. Scheduling all these activities while keeping up with my work and social life was a hard balance — plus, some PR packages arrived really late, forcing me to switch up my schedule so I could include things in my content.

The best part of this experience? For one week, investing in my wellness was part of my job, so I gave it that level of priority. (I am just now realizing how much capitalism has warped my sense of importance, and that health should *always* be a top priority.) Of course, doing so costs a pretty penny — over $2,500 — and isn’t feasible for everyone (it only worked because I was lucky enough to be gifted most of the experiences and products for editorial consideration). Still, having free rein to try out pretty much every trending wellness experience and product did help me discover a few favorites that I think are worth the investment.

In terms of workouts, Tracy Anderson and Solidcore are my top choices. Booking a personal training session with Makena was also worth the hype, but I’d suggest her small group classes (limited at 12 people) for a more budget-friendly ($50) alternative.

As far as gadgets and treatments go, I don’t think you can go wrong by investing in therapies that you will commit to using on a regular basis. If they’re still out of budget, check out if any nearby gyms have similar options — there are more affordable routes to trying compression boots, saunas, and cold plunges. The Shark mask and Lola blanket are both well worth the splurge, but you can always wait for a sale or promo code to make the price tag a bit easier to swallow.

Buzzy food spots didn’t top the list for me. I loved the Suja green juice (and would definitely re-purchase), but Meadow Lane felt a bit overhyped. As someone who genuinely enjoys cooking, I have a high standard for prepared foods — they have to really *wow* me to be worth the price.

All in all, this was a fun week that pushed me past my comfort zone and gave me the chance to invest in all the wellness routines I’ve seen on TikTok. But after it ended, I was somewhat relieved that I could go back to sleeping in and (occasionally) skipping my morning workout.

Total Price: $2,769.