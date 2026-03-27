There are many times celebs stay in their own lanes; actors hang out with fellow actors, musicians with musicians, content creators with content creators, etc. But if there’s one place where stars of all kinds come together, it’s an Alo Gym.

This elite, super-secretive, and viral wellness center is the go-to spot for famous people (e.g., Glen Powell, Tate McRae, Jake Shane, and basically every it girl) looking to sweat it out, and getting inside is incredibly hard. That’s because the Alo flagship studio in California is invite-only for celebs and influencers (and occasional brand events); it’s the Raya of the workout world.

I have been invited to take a class at Alo twice since moving to Los Angeles in 2015. The first time was in 2022 for a yoga workout led by celebrity instructor Annie Moves; the latest time was earlier this year to experience Spotify’s new Prompted Playlist feature, which can create a curated lineup of songs based on a paragraph you submit.

For this workout class, Spotify had trainer Lexi Bader customize a Prompted Playlist for a mat sculpt class that had “grounding, steady beats with smooth, motivating energy.” And since getting to experience the Alo studio is difficult for non-members (aka normies), I need to share what it’s *really* like to exercise at your favorite celebs’ favorite gym.

Rachel Chapman

Alo Makes You Feel Like A VIP

The Alo experience started right away with free valet, which is such a perk in Los Angeles. Once I got to the lobby, I could browse the brand’s latest collection of workout clothes on display. This is where I had my first celeb sightings. (I won’t name names, but one is currently on a press tour for her new movie; the other is one of the top quarterbacks in the country.) I wasn’t even in the actual gym part of the studio yet, and I was seeing A-listers.

Since you have to wear Alo attire while working out at an Alo space, I was given a branded shirt, leggings, and some socks to change into. (According to TikTok, all guests are gifted a set to wear while working out, so this is another perk of being a member.) While I was there, Spotify had prepared some light snacks for us to enjoy before and after our class, like açaí bowls, smoothies, and matcha cookies. We were given a full spread for the event, but usually, they have just a few free snacks and drinks available at the bar.

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The Sculpt Class Was Intense

Shortly after changing and enjoying a few refreshments, we headed into the yoga studio, just off the main lobby and down some stairs. Each of us was gifted Spotify and Alo goodies, like a bottle, gym bag, and supplements. The studio also had a fridge in the back with water and cold essential oil towels that I definitely took advantage of after the workout.

The mat sculpt class kicked my butt, TBQH. It was a mix of yoga and cardio with ankle and hand weights that kept my heart rate up. Despite the exhaustion, I still had a lot of fun, but I was mostly excited to put together my own Prompted Playlist of workout songs when I got home. Everyone has a different preference, and I feel more motivated by pop songs that make me want to dance while I’m feeling the burn. (A little Taylor Swift and Britney Spears can push me further than my body wants to go.)

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Afterward, we got to enjoy more of the complimentary light bites and bevvies in the lobby that were put out for our event, which was a popular spot. The free snacks for members that are usually in the lobby change daily, and can vary between Goop lunch boxes to Gorgie energy drinks. If I stayed there all day, I definitely could have seen more celebs coming in for a workout, but I had to get back to work.

TL;DR

Overall, I had the best time. With all the amenities offered and celebs running around, I can see why it’s such an exclusive and hard invite. Hopefully, this isn’t the last time I’m invited, because I know there’s more to see between the podcast studio, cryo chambers, and cold plunge tubs. (Alo, my DMs are open.)