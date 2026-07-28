Karlie Kloss Breaks Her Silence On Attending Taylor Swift’s Wedding

Karlie Kloss seems to be back in Taylor Swift’s inner circle. Longtime Swifties were surprised to see the former Victoria’s Secret model attend Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding at Madison Square Garden on July 3. But now, Kloss is speaking out about the big day — and she’s got nothing but good things to say.

ICYMI, paparazzi captured Kloss and her husband, Jared Kushner, dressed in black tie ahead of the July nuptials. Although the couple was photographed in SoHo (which is about a 15-minute drive away from Swift and Kelce’s venue in Midtown Manhattan), it seemed pretty clear where they were headed.

On July 28, Kloss confirmed that she was present for the big day. “Listen, I try to protect the privacy of my friends’ personal lives,” she said when asked about the wedding during a Today interview. “But what I will say is that they’re an amazing couple, and I’m so happy for them.”

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Kloss and Swift first connected in 2012. For years, they were super tight, but things seemed to get rocky in 2018 when Swift skipped Kloss’ wedding to Kushner. That same year, a selfie of the duo from Swift’s Reputation Tour seemed to put a stop to those rumors. But more rumors started when Kloss was spotted hanging out with Scooter Braun in 2019 — not long after he controversially purchased Swift’s masters.

A year later, Swift released “It’s Time To Go” with lyrics that seemed to reference a painful friendship breakup. In the track, she sings, “When the words of a sister come back in whispers / That prove she was not / In fact what she seemed, not a twin from your dreams / She's a crook who was caught.” Immediately, fans thought that the words were a reference to her and Kloss’ fallout.

Swift’s final Los Angeles Eras Tour show in 2023 seemed to confirm that the duo had grown apart. A little reminder: the model was spotted sitting in the 300s section — notably, far away from the VIP celebrity tent.

But since then, it seems that Swift and Kloss have made amends — or perhaps their rumored feud was not as serious as fans suspected. With one wedding invite, itheir friendship is officially back on track.